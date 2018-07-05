Amber Heard Responds to Backlash About ‘Racist’ ICE Tweet

Amber Heard has responded after facing fierce backlash over what many have considered a racially charged tweet regarding an ICE checkpoint.

The 32-year-old actress, who was married to Johnny Depp between 2015 and 2017, is responding to the backlash she faced after she tweeted out a warning regarding an ICE checkpoint in Hollywood that many believed to be racially charged and stereotyping.

Videos by PopCulture.com

With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way. pic.twitter.com/nZ0PrMet4G — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018

“With this human rights crisis being so politicized, it is hard to make a simple statement w/out it being used to distract from the real issues. Its hard for everyone to not be negatively affected by this subject n some way,” she tweeted on Tuesday, July 3, alongside a photo of a little girl wearing a shirt that reads “Birth place: Earth; Race: Human; Politics; Freedom.”

Just hours earlier, Heard faced swift criticism from social media users who dubbed her racist and her tweets racially charged after her warning regarding an ICE checkpoint in the area was targeted at “housekeepers, nannies and landscapers,” jobs stereotypically linked to immigrants.

“Just heard there’s an ICE checkpoint in hollywood, a few blocks from where I live. Everyone better give their housekeepers, nannies and landscapers a ride home tonight…” Heard warned in the tweet, which has since been deleted.

Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the “great” America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018

“Checkpoints on your home streets…. Is this the “great” America we’re aiming for? Raids, fences and police-state like checkpoints don’t feel like the ‘land of the free’ our immigrant ancestors built,” she added in a second tweet.

While some argued that her initial tweet was an attempt to highlight unfair stereotypes, many more quick to accuse Heard of racism and point out the flaws in her statement.

“Where is your first tweet talking about your house keepers and such. You sounded a lot like a southerner in the late 1800’s warning all the other rich slave owners about the Union Army coming. And republicans are racist, huh?,” another person questioned after Heard deleted the tweet.

Where is your first tweet talking about your house keepers and such. You sounded a lot like a southerner in the late 1800’s warning all the other rich slave owners about the Union Army coming. And republicans are racist huh? Those same southerners were democrat to. — Gary stone (@Garysto69690415) July 3, 2018

“I grew up with those checkpoints, but that was mls from the border. Fortunately I dont live behind gates (or fences) but I do live around and alongside many ppl who face that fate if this continues to escalate,” the 32-year-old responded to one person who stated that ICE checkpoints are not uncommon, though they may seem that way for those who have the luxury of living in gated communities.

I grew up with those checkpoints, but that was mls from the border. Fortunately I dont live behind gates (or fences) but I do live around and alongside many ppl who face that fate if this continues to escalate. — Amber Heard (@realamberheard) July 3, 2018

Heard, a self-proclaimed activist, has been vocal on social media regarding human rights and the Trump administration’s zero tolerance policy, recently posting pictures of herself protesting at the Marcelino Serna Port of Entry in Texas.