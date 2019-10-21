Amber Heard Posts Altered Jason Momoa Shirtless Photo to Take Aim at Instagram’s Nudity Policy

Amber Heard is taking on Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy, and recruiting her Aquaman co-star Jason Momoa to do so. On Sunday, the actress took to the social media platform to share an altered shirtless photo of Momoa with his bare chest on display, just weeks after a similar photo of herself was removed.

“In honor of IG’s rigorous and equitable Community Guidelines against showing the Female nipple ..and since mine enjoyed the brief privilege that’s afforded to my male counterparts.. I decided to pay homage by replacing it with a picture that DID meet IG’s strict nudity guidelines and such careful gender policies,” Heard captioned the photo, showing Momoa in a black jacket, his bare chest, including his nipples, visible.

“Btw, love you AquaHubbs!” she added in the comments section. “Sorry to use your pecs to make a point!”

Heard’s post came in response to the social media platform’s removal of a September-posted photo from her photoshoot with Interview Magazine. In the image, deemed too risqué and in violation of Instagram’s strict no-nudity policy, which seems to mostly target female nudity, the actress could be seen wearing a jacket without a shirt.

In her Instagram Story, Heard continued to point out the inequality of Instagram’s policy, sharing a side-by-side shot of her removed photo on the altered image of Momoa.

“Is there a difference, with the options, A. Yes, One is art and B. This policy is bulls–,” she wrote.

The Sunday post gained plenty of traction, with more than 320,000 likes as of this posting and hundreds of comments.

“I find this prejudice of society totally ridiculous. It’s just nipples,” one person wrote.

“That’s both clever and hilarious,” another added.

“People are so afraid of female nipples,” commented a third.

Several more simply commented with the hashtag “Free the Nipple.”

According to Instagram’s policy, the app doesn’t “allow nudity on Instagram. This includes photos, videos, and some digitally-created content that show sexual intercourse, genitals, and close-ups of fully-nude buttocks. It also includes some photos of female nipples, but photos of post-mastectomy scarring and women actively breastfeeding are allowed. Nudity in photos of paintings and sculptures is OK, too.”

At this time, Momoa hasn’t responded to Heard’s posting.