Amber Heard Addresses Defecation Allegations During Defamation Trial With Johnny Depp

Amber Heard returned to court on Monday after a weeklong hiatus in her defamation trial with Johnny Depp. The Aquaman actress revealed that most of her fights with Depp ended with her being assaulted. But when it came to the allegations of Heard leaving "human fecal matter" on Depp's side of the bed in April 2016, Heard, 36, denied the claim, according to Yahoo.

During the testimony, Heard said the defecation was from the pair's small dogs, Boo or Pistol, not a prank played by her or her friend. "Absolutely not," Heard replied when asked if she did it as a prank. "First of all, I don't think that's funny. I don't know what grown women does. I was also not in a pranking mood, my life was falling apart." Heard went on to say that Depp abused her the night before. "I had just been attacked on my 30th birthday by my violent husband with whom I was desperately in love and knew I needed to leave. It was not really a jovial time and I don't think that's funny, period. That's disgusting," the actress added.

After Heard's birthday, she and Depp didn't see each other for another month. The two reconnected after Depp's mother passed away in May 2016, and Heard said they got into a fight about the fecal matter as Depp was convinced it was human feces. "I thought it was just a delusion he was having," Heard said who also claimed that Depp threw a cell phone that hit her in the face. Depp has denied all of Heard's allegations of abuse.

Depp is suing Heard for $50 million for an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in 2018, which said she is a victim of domestic and sexual abuse. Depp claimed the damage caused by the article caused financial losses to his career. The couple got married in 2015 and divorced in 2017.

"My goal is the truth," Depp testified last month while also mentioning he's "doing the right thing" taking the case to court. He also said "It was a complete shock, it just didn't need to go in that direction, as nothing of the kind ever happened." And when it comes to his arguments with Heard, Depp revealed, "There were arguments, and things of that nature, but never did myself reach the point of striking Ms. Heard in any way, nor have I struck anyone in my life."

