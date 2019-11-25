AMAs 2019: Selena Gomez Shows off New Thigh Tattoo, and Viewers Notice It’s Similar to Justin Bieber’s

Selena Gomez gave her first live television performance in two years on Sunday night at the American Music Awards, and along with sharing her two new songs, “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” the 27-year-old also showed off a brand new tattoo.

Gomez’s new ink sits on her upper left thigh and is a black-and-white rendering of two hands together in prayer and adorned with a rosary. She showed off her tattoo in an Instagram post featuring a series of Polaroid photos of herself getting ready for the AMAs, including a close up snap of her new addition.

The singer tagged Bang Bang Tattoo in New York in the snap to credit them for her new artwork, and the shop commented back, “Looks great!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on Nov 24, 2019 at 5:46pm PST

Several fans noted that Gomez’s ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber also has a “prayer hands” tattoo on his left leg. Both Bieber and Gomez have been open about their faith and the similarity between the pieces is likely just a coincidence.

This isn’t Gomez’s first tattoo — the singer has over 10 pieces of ink including a number “4,” a number “1,” a “g” for her sister, Gracie,” a semicolon she got with the cast of 13 Reasons Why, the word “Sunshine,” a music note, “love yourself first” written in Arabic, LXXVI, which translates to 76, the year Gomez’s mother was born, an arrow and the phrase “God who strengthens me.”

During the AMAs, Gomez performed “Lose You to Love Me” and “Look at Her Now,” thanking fans for their support in an Instagram post after the show.

“Feels good to be back,” she wrote. “Thank you to my entire team and to my fans that stand by me. All of this is for you and because of you. excited for this chapter #sg2 @amas.”

The Texas native is preparing to release her next album, which will drop on Jan. 10, and she previously told Ryan Seacrest that there’s more to the album than the two songs she’s already shared.

“These two songs were me wrapping up a chapter in a pretty little bow and the rest of the album is just about where I am now and where I’m going,” she said. “In my opinion, these are great songs, but I’ve saved the best for later.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin