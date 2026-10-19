Amanda Seyfried Shares New Life Update Weeks After Split From Husband Thomas Sadoski 

Weeks after her split from husband Thomas Sadoski, Amanda Seyfriends shares a life update.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter at the Academy Museum Gala on Oct. 17, the Mean Girls star shared how things are going.

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“It’s interesting, yeah, it’s interesting,” she said with a laugh. “But, for a good reason. I don’t know, I think everything that’s happening is meant to happen [and] everything, everyone that’s in your life is meant to be in your life. That’s just, kind of, and I’m here tonight.”

The actress further shared, “I’m meant to be here, and I get to go home tomorrow, and I’m meant to be home and so on and so forth.”

When asked if her life has been particularly challenging, Seyfried answered, “Only of late.”

Last month, Seyfried and Sadoski released a statement confirming their split. The exes were married for nearly a decade.

“We have been separated for a while, and it’s proven to be the right move for us and our family unit,” the statement reads. “We’ve got each other forever—and it’s GOOD.”

The former couple first met while starring in the off-Broadway play The Way We Get By in 2015. They later starred together in The Last Word.

Seyfried and Sadoski confirmed they were officially dating in March 2016 and got engaged later that year. They eloped in 2017.

The former couple shares two children, daughter Nina and son Thomas Jr.