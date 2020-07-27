Nick Cordero's Son Elvis Says His First Words After His Dad's Death

✖

Late Broadway star Nick Cordero's son is continuing to reach new milestones. On Sunday, just weeks after Cordero died following a months-long battle with coronavirus complications, his wife, Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram to reveal that their 1-year-old son Elvis had spoken his first words, which were caught on camera.

"Elvis said his first words today!!" Kloots excitedly captioned the video, in which she asks her son to point to a picture of his late father, eventually leading to him saying his first words. "He pointed at Nick in our new picture light and said 'right there.' He hasn't seen Nick since March 30th. The fact that he still knows who his Dada is, point to him and give him a kiss to me is amazing."

The post drew dozens of heartwarming reactions from Kloots' followers, many stating that it was an "amazing and beautiful" moment. Fans, of course, had followed the family’s journey as Cordero spent 95 days in the intensive care unit at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles before his death on July 5. The actor, who also briefly starred on Blue Bloods, was first admitted to the hospital on March 31 for what was initially believed to be pneumonia. Further testing, however, revealed that he was battling coronavirus. Although he later tested negative for the virus, he continued struggling with complications, including a blood clotting issue that led to the amputation of his right leg.

Throughout his hospitalization, Kloots frequently took to social media to update fans, oftentimes requesting their support in the form of them singing her husband's song, "Live Your Life." She also provided updates about her son, revealing that they had FaceTimed Cordero at the hospital on Elvis' first birthday.

Cordero, 41, eventually lost his battle against the virus on July 5, with Kloots announcing on Instagram at the time that her "darling husband passed away this morning." Cordero was "surrounded in love by his family, singing and praying as he gently left this earth," she revealed, adding that she was "in disbelief and hurting everywhere." In that announcement, she also thanked her followers for "the outpour of love , support and help" they had continued to show her throughout her husband's battle.