Amanda Bynes to Launch Vintage Clothing Line After Return to Spotlight

Part of Amanda Bynes‘ comeback plan apparently includes starting a vintage apparel line.

According to documents obtained by The Blast, the She’s the Man actress recently filed to trademark Vintage By Amanda Bynes, under which she’d be able to sell a slew of products like clothing, soaps, perfumes and cosmetics.

Bynes, 32, listed that she’ll also be making jewelry like bracelets, necklaces and keychain charms under the new brand name.

She included a photo of an antique looking key with the words “Vintage By Amanda Bynes” painted on in white.

The trademark filing also lists the former child star’s father, Richard, as a trustee for her legal entity; the actress is still under a conservatorship for the next two years, as previously reported.

Bynesmade headlines last week for her interview with PAPER magazine, in which she opened up about her drug-induced meltdown and subsequent absence from the media for the past few years. She also revealed that she’s ready to make a comeback in the entertainment industry.

“I have no fear of the future. I’ve been through the worst and came out the other end and survived it so I just feel like it’s only up from here,” she said, adding that she wants to re-enter the business “kind of the same way I did as a kid, which is with excitement and hope for the best.”

Bynes suddenly announced her retirement from acting after she began heavily using drugs following her role in 2010’s Easy A. She became obsessed with her weight, and when paired with the continued drug usage, she said she had a “different reaction than everyone else” to the movie, saying she “literally couldn’t stand my appearance in that movie and I didn’t like my performance. I was absolutely convinced I needed to stop acting after seeing it.”

“I was high on marijuana when I saw that but for some reason it really started to affect me. I don’t know if it was a drug-induced psychosis or what, but it affected my brain in a different way than it affects other people. It absolutely changed my perception of things,” she said.

Following her sudden retirement, she felt like she “had no purpose in life. I’d been working my whole life and [now] I was doing nothing,” she said. “I had a lot of time on my hands and I would ‘wake and bake’ and literally be stoned all day long.”

Flash forward to today, however, and Bynes says she’s “back on track” and has been sober for four years, thanks to her parents and her passion for fashion at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles.