Amanda Bynes Discusses NSFW Tweet About Drake

Amanda Bynes isn’t taking back her NSFW tweet about Drake. The 31-year-old actress sat down for her first interview in four years with Hollyscoop’s Diana Madison and opened up about her infamous Twitter post about the “Hotline Bling” rapper.

The tweet, which Bynes posted in March of 2013, read: “I want Drake to murder my vagina.”

According to the What I Like About You star, she wasn’t joking.

“I wasn’t being insincere. I was saying murder my vagina!” Bynes said. “I was being serious but I was also on drugs.”

She continued by saying: “That was my way of saying, ‘Let’s do it, man.’ I was on drugs and trying to be hilarious.”

When asked more specifically what it means to “murder” a “vagina,” Bynes responded by saying: “I don’t know. It just means, like, ‘F**k me, Drake.’”

The biggest news that came out of Bynes’ interview was that she plans to return to the small screen in the near future.

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

Also during the interview, Bynes played a game of “Hot to Not” in which she ranked other celebrities. She was first asked to rank Channing Tatum, Zac Efron, and Seth MacFarlane. She says that Zac is the best looking of the three.

“Zac is the hottest. His abs of steel!” she said. “Channing is next. Seth is third. No offense.”

The former Nickelodeon star then ranked three female pop superstars: Miley Cyrus, Selena Gomez, and Demi Lovato.

“Selena Gomez is [the] hottest. I love her music and everything about her,” she noted. “Second hottest would be Miley. I love the new Miley. And third hottest, I’m so sorry, is Demi, but I love her too.”

Another celebrity that Amanda Bynes spoke about was Blac Chyna. The actress said that she has a deep appreciation for the Rob & Chyna star and even revealed that she “stole her look.”

“I stole her look! I was getting the microdermals in my cheeks because she had them,” Bynes said of Blac Chyna. “I thought they looked super hot on her.”

