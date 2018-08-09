Amanda Bynes Conservatorship Extended 2 More Years

Amanda Bynes’ continued road to recovery was just extended two more years. The former child star will remain under conservatorship until August 2020, The Blast reports.

Legal documents were reportedly filed last week to make the request official. Her mother, Lynn, who once had conservatorship for a few weeks in 2014, is Bynes’ conservator, which means she makes decisions about Bynes’ health and medical issues. Sources told The Blast that Bynes’ family doesn’t feel the need to “rock the boat.”

The news outlet reports that Britney Spears has also been under a conservatorship for nearly 10 years.

Bynes, who rose to fame on Nickelodeon’s All That and The Amanda Show, regained control over her own finances last year. The 32-year-old is on track to graduate from fashion school in Encino, California by December, and her lawyer said last year that she was considering several acting offers. Her last acting credit was in 2010’s Easy A with Emma Stone.

She took to Instagram to send a grateful message to her fans in June, thanking them for their support throughout her career.

“My dearest fans, thank you for all the support throughout the year and every year,” she wrote. “I know I’ve been so quiet lately, i just felt that i needed my personal space and that it’d be better for me but it never was.. just know that you’re my happiness! :)”

Bynes has largely remained out of the public eye for the last few years after suffering a highly-publicized meltdown in 2012. However, she was spotted out and about a few times earlier this year after returning to Twitter for the first time in nearly a year. At the time, she shared a photo of herself, revealing she had platinum blonde hair. She’s since dyed it back to brunette.

In a rare interview done last year, she told The Lowdown‘s Diana Madison that she misses acting.

“I do miss acting, and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” Bynes said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it, in the future. That’s what I hope.”

In the same interview, Bynes confirmed that she is three years sober, which is likely contributing to her life’s more stable rhythm. The actress was put on probation following a number of driving violations, including two hit-and-runs and a DUI.