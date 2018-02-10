Amanda Bynes Fans Thrilled About Her First Photo of 2018

Amanda Bynes shared her first photo on Twitter since April 2017, and safe to say that fans are freaking out.

The former Nickelodeon child star is shown with long blonde hair extensions and a simple black top as she prepares to dine at the eatery.

“Dinner with friends at Girasol,” Bynes captioned the photo, adding kiss imprint emoji.

Despite the photo’s simplicity, fans were freaking out over the return of the beloved actress.

The initial reactions were those of pure love. Fans of The Amanda Show alum sent their well wishes to her in the wake of her social media return.

“People care about you! I care about you and I hope someday, you can share your story,” one fan wrote. “You are beautiful and strong!! Sending you love!!!”

Another follower added, “We love you Amanda, everyone wishes the best for you.”

Some fans went for more enthusiastic responses, with some adding on dramatic gifs to go along with their excitement.

“Amanda freaking Bynes is backkkkkkk,” an excited fan wrote, adding heart-eyes and raised hands emojis.

It has been 10 months since Twitter fans got a message for the Nickelodeon alum.

In April 2017, Bynes shared a photo with a friend (who also appears in the new dinner shot) as they pose beside pink and green floral arrangements.

The All That alum captioned the photo, “Stopping to smell the flowers on a gorgeous Sunday!”

Bynes apparently intends to return to acting in 2018, in what would be her first role since playing Marianne Bryant in the 2010 film Easy A.

Back in June 2017, the former The Amanda Show star went on camera with blogger Diana Madison for the first time since her very public meltdown to reveal her plans .

“I do miss acting and I have something surprising to tell you: I’m going to start acting again,” she said. “I want to do TV. Maybe a few guest spots on some shows that I’m a fan of and maybe another TV show where I’m the star of it.”

In that same interview, Bynes also took time to update fans on what she has been up to since her retreat from the public eye.

“I’ve been going to school lately,” Bynes said. “Fashion school. FIDM [Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising] and I love it. I learned how to sew. I make patterns and I want to start a clothing line in the future.”

Bynes has not yet revealed what projects she intends to tackle in the coming year.