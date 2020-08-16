Alyssa Milano Shares Startling Video of Hair Falling out Following COVID-19 Diagnosis

✖

Alyssa Milano is opening up about what life has been like after she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Recently, the actor showcased how having COVID-19 actually led to hair loss by sharing a brief clip of herself on Instagram. Her post came only a few days after she revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies, meaning that she developed the illness months ago.

On Instagram, Milano posted a video of herself brushing her hair after having taken a shower. In the clip, the actor's hair can be seen falling away in clumps as she runs the brush through her tresses. "I just wanted to show you the amount of hair that is coming out of my head as a result of COVID... one brushing," she said in the video. She added right before the clip ended, "Wear a damn mask."

Days before Milano shared the side-effects of testing positive for COVID-19, the actor revealed that she tested positive for the illness, despite past coronavirus tests coming back negative for her. She posted a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask in a photo that was taken back on April 2 after she had been sick for two weeks. The Charmed star also shared a screenshot of her COVID-19 antibodies test results, which showcase that she did test positive. In the caption for the post, Milano described how she's been feeling as she deals with the illness.

"I had never been this kind of sick," she explained. "Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom. At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE."

Milano shared that she went to take another test after she experienced an array of lingering symptoms such as "vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise."

She added: "I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying." She ended her caption by noting that she will be donating her plasma in hopes to help others. Milano also encouraged everyone to adhere to safety measures such as wearing a mask and maintaining social distance.