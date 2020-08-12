Alyssa Milano Reveals She Has COVID-19 Antibodies, Despite Earlier Negative Tests

✖

Actress Alyssa Milano has revealed she has COVID-19 antibodies, despite earlier coronavirus tests coming back negative for her. In a post on her Instagram account, Milano shared a photo of herself wearing an oxygen mask, and stated that the photo was taken on April 2, "after being sick for 2 weeks." She also shared a screen shot of her coronavirus antibodies test results, which clearly state that she tested positive.

Milano went on to describe how she'd been feeling, sharing, "I had never been this kind of sick. Everything hurt. Loss of smell. It felt like an elephant was sitting on my chest. I couldn’t breathe. I couldn’t keep food in me. I lost 9 pounds in 2 weeks. I was confused. Low grade fever. And the headaches were horrible. I basically had every Covid symptom." She continued: "At the very end of march I took two covid19 tests and both were negative. I also took a covid antibody test (the finger prick test) after I was feeling a bit better. NEGATIVE. After living the last 4 months with lingering symptoms like, vertigo, stomach abnormalities, irregular periods, heart palpitations, shortness of breath, zero short term memory, and general malaise, I went and got an antibody test from a blood draw (not the finger prick) from a lab."

The former Charmed actress went on to say, "I am POSITIVE for covid antibodies. I had Covid19. I just want you to be aware that our testing system is flawed and we don’t know the real numbers. I also want you to know, this illness is not a hoax. I thought I was dying. It felt like I was dying."

Notably, Milano also revealed that she "will be donating my plasma with hopes that I might save a life." The actress concluded her post by saying, "Please take care of yourselves. Please wash your hands and wear a mask and social distance. I don’t want anyone to feel the way I felt. Be well. I love you all (well, maybe not the trolls. Just the kind people.)"

Milano is not the first celebrity to donate plasma after testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies. Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson both did earlier this year, after recovering from the illness. Recently, Breaking Bad star Brian Cranston also shared that he tested positive along with a video of his trip to donate plasma.