Alyssa Milano Bites Back at Trolls Over Backlash to Crocheted Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Pandemic
Alyssa Milano caused quite the stir Saturday when she revealed her face mask to wear amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the effectiveness of masks isn't 100 percent, people are scrambling for them and urged to wear them as the nation moves to open up without stopping.
Milano's efforts to wear a mask and have her family masked-up were admirable. The problem came with how Milano's mask was created. Unlike the rest of her family, she was sporting a crocheted mask created by her mother.
Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020
Folks quickly zeroed in on the fact that the activist and actresses' mask didn't seem to be fit for stopping the coronavirus's spread due to its crochet nature. This turned out to be false once some time passed. Many of the responses cleared up the confusion, including Milano, who later rebuked her critics.
"A—holes, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe," Milano tweeted.
Mask has a filter in it for fuck’s sake. A carbon one. My mom makes them. 🙄 #WearAMask https://t.co/tyzePPSekj— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020
This didn't stop people from chiming in on both sides, continuing the trend of making the Charmed actress as a target and controversial figure. Fans felt Milano was being treated poorly while critics made it clear that they felt her mask was useless.
Scroll down to see the variety of responses, including how such a mask works.
Loaded in the car to get the kids tested for antibodies. 🙄— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020
My mom will make you one too!— Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020
What a metaphor for life...idiots judging something on the surface without knowing what lies beneath...do better people.— TLBTim (@TLBTim) May 23, 2020
Circular firing squad: I can’t believe @Alyssa_Milano wore that mask.
Trump Republicans: pic.twitter.com/3fRmvArQKL— Erick Sanchez 🧢 (@erickmsanchez) May 24, 2020
Here’s mine and it’s just as effective as yours. pic.twitter.com/t865MzRVm6— Diane Tavarez Strain (@TAVSTRA) May 23, 2020
So, the people who don't believe a mask is necessary have an issue with you wearing a mask they don't believe is enough protection.
They really can't get their grievances straight.— Phins (@PhinsMSP) May 23, 2020
It’s still useless. Actually it’s detrimental to your health as it reduces oxygen intake, increases CO2 intake, and out gasses various chemical toxins. Shehade H et al. Cutting edge: Hypoxia-Inducible Factor-1 negatively regulates Th1 function. J Immunol 2015;195:1372-1376— Bill Harms 🇺🇸🇦🇺 (@landmeetssea17) May 24, 2020
Masks with filters for the win!https://t.co/fZFBWGDoWh— Adam Rifkin 🐼 (@ifindkarma) May 23, 2020