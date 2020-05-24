Alyssa Milano Bites Back at Trolls Over Backlash to Crocheted Face Mask Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Alyssa Milano caused quite the stir Saturday when she revealed her face mask to wear amid the coronavirus pandemic. While the effectiveness of masks isn't 100 percent, people are scrambling for them and urged to wear them as the nation moves to open up without stopping.

Milano's efforts to wear a mask and have her family masked-up were admirable. The problem came with how Milano's mask was created. Unlike the rest of her family, she was sporting a crocheted mask created by her mother.

Show me your masks! Masks keep people safe and healthy. Show me yours! Ready? Go! #WearAMask pic.twitter.com/MV9xANK9ll — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

Folks quickly zeroed in on the fact that the activist and actresses' mask didn't seem to be fit for stopping the coronavirus's spread due to its crochet nature. This turned out to be false once some time passed. Many of the responses cleared up the confusion, including Milano, who later rebuked her critics.

"A—holes, mask has a carbon filter in it. So, yes, it might be crochet but totally safe," Milano tweeted.

Mask has a filter in it for fuck’s sake. A carbon one. My mom makes them. 🙄 #WearAMask https://t.co/tyzePPSekj — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) May 23, 2020

This didn't stop people from chiming in on both sides, continuing the trend of making the Charmed actress as a target and controversial figure. Fans felt Milano was being treated poorly while critics made it clear that they felt her mask was useless.

