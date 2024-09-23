The Awkward Way Kate Middleton Met Her Sister-in-Law Revealed

Kate Middleton had quite the odd way of meeting her brother's wife for the first time. Middleton's younger brother, James Middleton, shared the story of their first meeting and how his wife, Alizee Thevenet, accidentally ran into practically the entire Royal Family while staying at their parents' home in Berkshire.

"We let ourselves in and tiptoe around in the dark, not wanting to wake anyone," the younger Middleton writes in an upcoming novel. "[Then] catch a few hours sleep before I'm woken at 7.30 am by giggling at the ­bedroom door...I hadn't ­realised all three children are staying for the weekend with my sister and William.

"Alizee is still sound asleep, so I gently shush the children and we go downstairs where Catherine and William are drinking their early morning tea in the kitchen," he continued.

The excerpt comes from Middleton's novel, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life. He goes on to say he was preparing a cup of tea for his wife to give her in bed, but she soon cut him off at the pass. She arrived wearing his t-shirt in front of everyone.

"She just greets everyone warmly as if it's not remotely unusual to be meeting her boyfriend's sister and brother-in-law for the first time wearing only an oversized man's shirt," he continued. "Hello,' she says, proffering her hand and with no awkwardness at all we're soon all chatting and the children are asking all kinds of cheeky questions at 100 miles per hour."

It's all cute and lovely from there on, which should be expected in a novel about a life-saving dog. But it is Kate Middleton's final word of sisterly wisdom that sticks out.

"I get a special squeeze from Catherine, who whispers in my ear, 'She's just great,'" he adds. "Mum's warm smile tells me she agrees. All my stars have aligned: Alizee is perfect for me and my family adores her."

The couple wed in 2021 and welcomed their first child last year. They also just celebrated their wedding anniversary, their third as a married couple.