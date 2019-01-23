‘Charmed’ Alum Alyssa Milano Calls Red ‘MAGA’ Hat the ‘New White Hood’

Alyssa Milano is often candid on Twitter, and the actress took to the social media platform on Sunday to compare the “Make America Great Again” hats worn by supporters of Donald Trump to the white hoods worn by members of the Ku Klux Klan.

“The red MAGA hat is the new white hood,” Milano tweeted. “Without white boys being able to empathize with other people, humanity will continue to destroy itself. #FirstThoughtsWhenIWakeUp.”

The Charmed star was referring to an altercation between a Native American elder and a group of teenage boys, some of whom were wearing MAGA hats, that took place in Washington, D.C. last week.

She later addressed the matter again, referencing the fact that the boys, who were from a Catholic school in Kentucky, were in the capitol to attend an anti-abortion rally, which was occurring near an Indigenous Peoples March.

A now-viral video of the moment shows Covington Catholic High School student Nick Sandmann standing in front of Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips and smirking at Phillips, who was banging a drum and singing. Longer footage shows that Phillips walked between the students and group of Black Hebrew Israelites who had been yelling at the group and criticizing them for their MAGA hats. Phillips, who was chanting what he referred to as a peaceful prayer, was eventually surrounded by the Covington students.

“Let’s not forget—this entire event happened because a group of boys went on a school-sanctioned trip to protest against a woman’s right to her own body and reproductive healthcare,” Milano wrote. “It is not debatable that bigotry was at play from the start.”

Milano also tweeted that she would be writing an op-ed on the matter.

