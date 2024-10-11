TikTok Influencer Apologizes After Flying Her 4 Kids to Florida Amid Hurricane Milton

Cecily Bauchmann, a popular TikToker, inadvertently turned her family getaway into a PR tempest after sharing her intentions to bring her four children to Disney World as Hurricane Milton bore down on Florida.

The original video, which has since been removed, showed Bauchmann packing for the family excursion, per E! Online. The content creator, along with her husband Sam, was preparing to whisk their children – Capri (10), James (9), Gracie (6), and Jackson (4) – away to the Sunshine State, seemingly oblivious to the looming meteorological threat.

As news of her plans spread across social media platforms, the backlash was immediate. Critics pointed out the potential dangers of traveling to an area under threat of a major hurricane, as well as the ethical implications of potentially diverting resources from local residents in need of shelter.

One TikTok user remarked on the striking contrast between Bauchmann’s frivolous packing video and the reality faced by Florida residents, saying, “You have people packing up their whole homes inside of their vehicle, not knowing if they’re gonna see their homes again.”

Faced with mounting criticism, Bauchmann took to social media on Oct. 10 to address the situation and offer an apology. In a TikTok story, she explained the sequence of events that led to their ill-fated travel plans.

“Hey guys I wanted to make a video from my last video prior to leaving to go to Florida and just explain everything,” Bauchmann began, per E! Online. “My family is no longer in Florida. We are now in Nashville and we left Florida once evacuation orders were issued.”

According to People, the influencer went on to detail how she had contacted their intended hotel, which assured them they could still accommodate the family despite the impending weather conditions. “We had called our hotel and were advised that it was still under an aerial flood watch and that in the location where we would be, we would be okay,” Bauchmann explained.

This assurance, coupled with what Bauchmann described as her own naivety regarding storm development, led to the decision to proceed with the trip. “Bad decision,” she admitted in her apology video. “Do I regret it? Absolutely. I am very naive when it comes to the way storms develop and how quickly they develop. Looking back, that is something I wish I could change.”

Bauchmann emphasized that her family’s safety was paramount, and they made the decision to leave Florida as soon as the situation escalated. “Once it was declared a Category 5 hurricane, that is when we decided to leave,” she said. She also noted the unprecedented nature of the storm, stating, “This storm quickly turned into a Category 5 hurricane, and NASA declared it the fastest advancing hurricane in history.”

The social media personality also expressed remorse for her lack of awareness and acknowledged the gravity of the situation facing many Floridians. “Hurricane Milton is heavy on my heart right now and it will continue to be,” Bauchmann stated, adding that she was “investing in relief organizations” and would continue to support them, E! Online reported.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, Bauchmann shared resources for her followers to contribute to hurricane relief efforts, demonstrating a commitment to turn her misstep into an opportunity for positive action. “This is something that I will be supporting and continue following up with,” she affirmed. “I couldn’t continue on with life without posting this video. Hurricane Milton is heavy on my heart right now, and it will continue to be. Thanks for watching. Love you guys.”

The response to Bauchmann’s apology has been mixed, with some viewers accepting her words as genuine, while others remain critical of her initial decision. One TikTok user commented, “I feel like her apology was genuine, and she probably does really regret the decision she made because of the public humiliation she received. She probably still feels bad about people losing their home, like who could not?”

Another user emphasized the importance of accountability for public figures, stating, “I think when you’re in the public eye and something you say/do is not received well, you should take accountability and address it.”