Allison Janney Speaks out About Anna Faris After Chris Pratt Split

Anna Faris and Chris Pratt announced their split in August after eight years of marriage, but that’s not stopping Faris from living her best life.

The actress’ Mom co-star, Allison Janney, spoke to Us Weekly about Faris at the Carney Awards in Santa Monica on Oct. 29, offering nothing but praise for her friend.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“She is unstoppable, this girl,” Janney said. “She has a podcast, she wrote her book, she’s teaching at UCLA, a course in podcasting. She doesn’t stay still, she’s the Energizer bunny, I don’t know how she does it.”

Faris’ book, Unqualified, was released last week and contains a foreword from Pratt as well as insight into their relationship.

Up Next: Anna Faris Gets Candid About Her Son’s ‘Terrifying’ Birth

Pratt and Faris share son Jack, 5.

“Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep the situation as private as possible moving forward,” the couple said in a statement announcing their split. “We still love each other and will always cherish our time together.”

Faris is now rumored to be dating Michael Barrett, a cinematographer who worked on her upcoming film Overboard, although Janney cracked that she won’t be giving the actress any relationship advice.

“Oh god no, she’s the mama in our team in real life,” Janney said. “Yeah, no. I’m the child and she’s the parent.”

Photo Credit: Shutterstock.com