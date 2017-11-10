All the Men in Hollywood Accused of Sexual Misconduct Recently

In early October, The New York Times broke the story on Harvey Weinstein, a once powerful Hollywood producer who played the Oscars like a game, paying off sexual harassment accusers for decades.

Since then, dozens of women have accused him of sexual harassment and rape, including Rose McGowan, Gwyneth Paltrow and Asia Argento.

Other men in Hollywood have also been accused of sexual misconduct, with the most recent being comedian Louis C.K. Since the Weinstein scandal broke, thousands of women have also taken to social media to share their own stories of sexual harassment. On Oct. 15, actress Alyssa Milano inspired the #MeToo hashtag on Facebook and Twitter.

Men have also come forward to accuse actor Kevin Spacey of sexual harassment and misconduct. After actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old, other men have also accused Spacey of groping them or being inappropriate towards them.

Here’s a look at the men in Hollywood who have been accused of sexual misconduct since Oct. 5, when the New York Times first reported on Weinstein.

Harvey Weinstein

On Oct. 5, The New York Times reported that Harvey Weinstein reached settlements with sexual harassment accusers for decades, going back to the 1990s. However, this was just the beginning. Five days later, The New Yorker published Ronan Farrow’s own bombshell report, in which Asia Argento and another former actress said Weinstein raped them.

In another report published this week, Farrow reports that Weinstein had an “army of spies” hired to track the actress who might come forward to accuse Weinstein of sexual harassment and journalists working on the story. Farrow reported that Weinstein used Black Cube, a firm run mostly by former Mossad agents.

Although Weinstein agreed to go to rehab, he has denied allegations of rape. “Any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein,” his representative said after McGowan accused him on Twitter.

Other actors and producers have admitted hearing rumors about Weinstein’s behavior for years, but it wasn’t until now — after women came forward— that his position of power in Hollywood shrunk. He was fired from The Weinstein Company and was kicked out of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences. Projects he was working on have been dropped. The Manhattan district attorney is rumored to be considering an indictment, although Weinstein’s spokesperson denied that.

Oliver Stone

Carrie Stevens, a former Playboy Playmate, claimed director Oliver Stone grabbed her breast at a party 20 years ago.

Stone had a controversial response to the Weinstein scandal. First, he appeared to defend the producer.

“I’m a believer that you wait until this thing gets to trial,” the director said at a film festival in South Korea. “I believe a man shouldn’t be condemned by a vigilante system. It’s not easy what he’s going through, either. During that period he was a rival. I never did business with him and didn’t really know him. I’ve heard horror stories on everyone in the business, so I’m not going to comment on gossip. I’ll wait and see, which is the right thing to do.”

Stone later said on Facebook he wasn’t aware of the extent of the allegations Weinstein faced. “After looking at what has been reported in many publications over the last couple of days, I’m appalled and commend the courage of the women who’ve stepped forward to report sexual abuse or rape,” he wrote.

Stone announced that he refused to be involved in a TV series called Guantanamo as long as The Weinstein Company was producing it.

Kevin Spacey

Since Anthony Rapp accused Kevin Spacey of making a sexual advance towards him when he was 14 years old, other men have come forward. Many of their stories have similar threads, as they were in their teens when Spacey allegedly groped or sexually harassed them.

In a statement, Spacey said he didn’t remember the alleged incident with Rapp. Spacey was criticized for coming out as a gay man in the apology.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” Spacey wrote in a statement. “I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

Surprisingly, director Ridley Scott decided to re-shoot Spacey’s scenes in the already-completed All The Money In The World, replacing him with Christopher Plummer at the last moment.

Louis C.K.

Back in 2012, Gawker ran a “blind item” titled “Which Beloved Comedian Likes to Force Female Comics to Watch Him Jerk Off?” More than five years later, four women told the New York Times that comedian Louis C.K. masturbated in front of them.

The first alleged incident happened in 2002. Dana Min Goodman and Julia Wolov of Chicago said C.K. invited them to hang out in his hotel room after a show in Aspen, Colorado. There, he allegedly took out his penis. “He proceeded to take all of his clothes off, and get completely naked, and started masturbating,” Goodman told the Times.

Abby Schachner told the Times C.K. masturbated while they were on the phone in 2003. Rebecca Corry said after she acted with the comedian in a TV pilot, he asked if he could masturbate in front of her, but she said no. A fifth woman, who wished to remain anonymous, also said C.K. masturbated in front of her.

C.K. refused to answer questions about the allegations. The New York premiere of his film, I Love You, Daddy, was cancelled, as was his appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

James Toback

Thirty-eight women told The Los Angeles Times in October that they were sexually harassed by director James Toback. The director is accused of tracking down young women who were usually in their 20s in New York City. He would introduce himself and boast about his movies, then tell them to meet him later. During the meetings, Toback would boast about his sexual conquests and ask deeply personal questions. Some of the women told the Times that he masturbated in front of them.

In a profanity-filled interview with Rolling Stone, Toback denied the allegations.

“Lemme be really clear about this,” Toback said. “I don’t want to get a pat on the back, but I’ve struggled seriously to make movies with very little money, that I write, that I direct, that mean my life to me. The idea that I would offer a part to anyone for any other reason than that he or she was gonna be the best of anyone I could find is so disgusting to me. And anyone who says it is a lying c—sucker or c— or both. Can I be any clearer than that?”

Allegations against Toback continue to come in. Becky Wahlstrom told Indiewire Toback licked her armpit during one of the meetings. She said she wrote about the 1998 encounter in a diary. Both Toback and Weinstein are under investigation by Beverly Hills police.

Terry Richardson

Fashion photographer Terry Richardson is famous for his photographs of Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga and Beyonce. But over the years, he’s been accused of sexual harassment by the models he has worked with.

In light of the Weinstein scandal, Conde Nast International, which owns GQ, Glamour, Allure, Vogue and other fashion magazines, said it would no longer employ Richardson. The photographer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing and disappointed by Conde Nast’s decision.

“Terry is disappointed to hear about this email especially because he has previously addressed these old stories,” a rep told PEOPLE. “He is an artist who has been known for his sexually explicit work so many of his professional interactions with subjects were sexual and explicit in nature but all of the subjects of his work participated consensually.”

Jeremy Piven

Jeremy Piven, the Entourage and Wisdom of the Crowd actor, was first accused of sexual harassment by Ariane Bellamar. She claimed Piven “fondled my beasts and bum” twice.

Advertising Executive Tiffany Bacon Scourby claims Piven once jumped on top of her at a New York City hotel in 2003. She claims he exposed his genitals and rubbed against her until he ejaculated.

Piven has denied the allegations. CBS said it is investigated the claims. “We are aware of the media reports and are looking into the matter,” the network said in a statement.

Dustin Hoffman

On Nov. 1, Anna Graham Hunter wrote an essay for The Hollywood Reporter called “Dustin Hoffman Sexually Harassed Me When I Was 17.” Now 49, Hunter claimed Hoffman harassed her when she was a production assistant on a 1985 TV production of Death of a Salesman starring the actor.

I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation,” Hoffman told the Associated Press in a statement. “I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Since that allegation, a 1979 interview Meryl Streep gave around the time they made Kramer vs. Kramer together resurfaced. “He came up to me and said, ‘I’m Dustin — burp — Hoffman,’ and he put his hand on my breast,” Streep told Time Magazine. “What an obnoxious pig, I thought.”

Streep’s representative later told E! News that the report was not an “accurate rendering of that meeting, but added, “There was an offense and it is something for which Dustin apologized. And Meryl accepted that.”

Ed Westwick

Two women have accused former Gossip Girl actor Ed Westwick of raping them. Kristina Cohen came forward on Facebook, calling the encounter at Westwick’s home “a nightmare.”

“I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault,” Cohen wrote. “Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters.”

Westwick wrote on Instagram that he does not know Cohen and denied ever raping her.

Former actress Aurélie Wynn wrote on Facebook that she had a similar ordeal with Westwick in 2014.

The LAPD is investigating Cohen’s claims.

Brett Ratner

Director and producer Brett Ratner’s relationship with Olivia Munn is well known, but more women came forward to accuse the Rush Hour filmmaker of sexual harassment and misconduct in a Nov. 1 Los Angeles Times report. His attorney, Martin Singer, denied these claims.

Melanie Kohler, who accused Ratner of rape, is facing a defamation lawsuit. However, she is standing by her story. Kohler came forward in a Facebook post.

“I can’t get through the day without being reminded of it,” Kohler told ABC News. “I have so much respect for these women who are coming forward and sharing these humiliating things that happened to them.”

“Brett Ratner vehemently denies the outrageous derogatory allegations that have been reported about him, and we are confident that his name will be cleared once the current media frenzy dies down and people can objectively evaluate the nature of these claims,” Singer said in the statement. “He understands the seriousness of this issue and the importance of addressing the concerns of victims of sexual misconduct both in the entertainment industry and beyond.”

Steven Seagal

Women have been accusing Steven Seagal of sexual misconduct during “casting couch” experiences since the early 1990s. On Nov. 8, Portia di Rossi claimed Seagal “unzipped” his pants during an audition.

“My final audition for a Steven Seagal movie took place in his office,” de Rossi wrote. “He told me how important it was to have chemistry off-screen as he sat me down and unzipped his leather pants.”

Di Rossi ran out of the audition and called her agent. “Unfazed, she replied, ‘Well, I didn’t know if he was your type,’” di Rossi wrote on Twitter.

Julianna Marguilies also recalled a strange incident during an audition for Seagal, in which he took out his gun.

“I got out of there unscathed. I never was raped. And I never was harmed. And I don’t know how I got out of that hotel room. … I sorta screamed my way out,” the Good Wife actor said.

Jenny McCarthy said she auditioned for Under Siege 2 and was asked to take off her dress. Seagal told her there was a nude scene in the film, but there wasn’t, she claims. Seagal’s representative called McCarthy’s claim “completely false.”

Jeffrey Tambor

Jeffrey Tambor, the star of Amazon’s Transparent, is the subject of an internal investigation for sexual harassment. Van Barnes, a former assistant who worked for the actor on the show, accused him of being “improper.” Tambor denied the allegations, calling Barns a “former disgruntled assistant.”

“I am aware that a former disgruntled assistant of mine has made a private post implying that I had acted in an improper manner toward her,” Tambor said.

He continued, “I adamantly and vehemently reject and deny any and all implication and allegation that I have ever engaged in any improper behavior toward this person or any other person I have ever worked with. I am appalled and distressed by this baseless allegation.”

Danny Masterson

Before Weinstein and other Hollywood elites were was forced into an entirely new kind of spotlight lacking any of the riches and fame, That ’70s Show actor Danny Masterson found himself on the receiving end of allegations that could potentially destroy his career.

In March, three women came forward to accuse Masterson of sexual assault in the 2000s during the height of his career. As previously reported, that number has since risen to a total of four women.

One of Masteron’s accusers even filed a police report against the actor in 2004, alleging he had raped her a year prior. The case failed to move forward when the Church of Scientology, an organization that Masterson is a member of, submitted over 50 affidavits from Scientologists denying the woman’s claims.

Despite allegations made eight months ago, the buzz around the case fell silent and no updates were provided until recent allegations against other names in Hollywood. As the case against Masterson builds, with supposedly “overwhelming” evidence against him, it has all but stalled.

Masterson has continuously denied all accusations against him.