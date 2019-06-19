Alison Brie Would Want a ‘Community’ Movie Made for Netflix

GLOW star Alison Brie told PopCulture.com in an exclusive interview that she would not only be up for a revival of her former series, Community, but if creative development transcends to film production, she would want it to be available on Netflix.

“Yeah, I think I would,” Brie said when asked if she would be up for reprising her role of Annie Edison again. “I mean, look, it’s like, are we going to do the movie? I feel like if the Community movie ever gets made, it should just be made for Netflix, and it would be fun to do, but, I think it would be best if we could get everyone to do it, so I feel like that might be difficult.”

Brie adds that she would definitely “be open to that,” especially since she has such an admiration for her cast, including the likes of Joel McHale, Donald Glover and Danny Pudi.

“I love my Community family. We still talk all the time. I was just texting Joel McHale yesterday — we have our group — our group text is going constantly. I love those guys. We’re a family. I would love. I’m always down for the idea of that,” she said.

It’s still up in the air on whether the cast will reunite for a movie — or revival — but in the meantime, Brie is excited for GLOW fans to see Season 3 of the hit show.

“I love the show so much,” she admitted. “I think that season three is a real masterpiece.”

Brie admits her role as Ruth Wilder was “life changing,” crediting both Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch for creating a show that is so mindful of body image.

“It’s been life changing, the way that we work with our bodies as athletes on the show, really learning to use my body in a different way, did hone in my food issues, my body issues,” she confessed.

“GLOW is also a dream job, because our bosses are two women, Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, and their goal with this show is all about showing different kinds of bodies,” she continued. “It’s all about body positivity and representation. To be honest, I trained really hard [and] I continue to train really hard for every season because I don’t want to get injured. I want that strength to be able to do the moves on the show.”

While the cast and crew try their best to avoid injuries on set, it’s an aspect of the show’s creation that’s inevitable. Brie did say there hasn’t been any major injuries but did admit that Betty Gilpin — who plays the role of Debbie Eagan — suffered a minor concussion, however, did make a full recovery and is okay. She also shared details of their “Sunset Flip” that ended in their trainers asking if the two actresses were okay.

“I mean, they’re all a little dangerous,” Brie answered when asked about what the most dangerous move is that she’s done on set. “A lot of the moves we do, even the Sunset Flip, which is one of my favorite moves [are dangerous]. Betty and I have done it before … our heads were half an inch from bashing into one another, and we finished it, and our trainers looked at us like, ‘Are you guys okay?’”

“I have felt Betty’s baby hairs on her forehead against my forehead and been like, ‘That’s too close,’ as you’re flying through the air,” she continued. “So, honestly, all of the moves are a little bit dangerous and we do a lot of work to make sure that we execute them safely.”

The 36-year-old actress admits strength is key to playing her role, so she decided to partner with Manitoba Harvest — the world’s largest hemp manufacturer — as a way to support a business that she’s not only a fan of, but believes in.

“Yeah, it just made a lot of sense, really, for me to partner with Manitoba,” Brie said. “I was very excited to learn that they’re launching a line of CBD oils, because I’ve always been into CBD.”

“Manitoba [Harvest] is a brand that I actually really love and have been using for years,” she added. “They’ve been working with hemp for over 20 years.”

Brie says she uses CBD oil for various things like muscle soreness, calming the mind and for overall health. Manitoba Harvest products are something she incorporates into her day-to-day life from putting hemp hearts in salads to using creams. The actress admits that her health is a priority for her and credits that to being able to sustain strong roles for work.