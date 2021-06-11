Alicia Silverstone Says We've Been Pronouncing Her Name Wrong All These Years

✖

Since joining TikTok, Alicia Silverstone has amassed quite a following despite posting just three videos. The '90s icon's first video went massively viral -- 37.9 million views and counting -- and played on her iconic role of Cher Horowitz from Clueless. Silverstone recreated the instantly recognizable "As if!" scene, complete with a yellow plaid jacket. With her latest video, Silverstone is using the platform to set the record straight about her name.

In the new video, Silverstone cleared up some very common misconceptions on how to pronounce her first name. The Babysitters Club actress explains that "Alicia" is pronounced "Uh-LEE-see-uh," not "Uh-lee-sha." She continued her explanation in the comments, writing "It doesn't bother me, but my sweet mama didn't like it. So for her... get it right!" Her followers sounded off in the comment section, writing "Well it seems like I've been saying your name wrong my whole life haha," "Excuse me while I question my entire life," and "Umm, actually it's Cher, but OK."

Clueless turned 25 in 2020, and Silverstone spoke to Vogue about the teen comedy's lasting legacy. "I found Cher on the page to be materialistic and unappealing. And really annoying, to be honest," Silverstone explained. "But I realized that was just me judging her. Once I started working on her I found all the heart and all the love." She also expressed a deep joy that the film was so beloved over the years. "I’m always amazed at the longevity of Clueless," she gushed. "It's incredible that so many people love this film and not only continue to love it but continue to rediscover it. I'm sure I don't look the same but little kids will still come up to me asking Are you Cher? And I mean little little, you know? How cute is it that they've discovered Clueless because their parents are showing it to them? So many moms who were my age when it came out are so excited to show it to their sons and daughters now."

"I think people identify with Cher's heart and her willingness to change and grow because of how silly she was," Silverstone concluded. "She was trying hard to evolve because of her sweet Josh. I don't know how to explain why or what made Clueless what it was, but I know it happened and I know that people continue to love it. And it never gets old, so that's the good news. People always say Oh you must be so sick of it. But what's there to be sick of? People liking the movie you're in? It truly doesn't get better."