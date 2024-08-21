Alicia Silverstone Posts Health Update After Eating Possibly Toxic Fruit

Alicia Silverstone is "alive and well" after sharing a video of herself eating a possibly poisonous fruit. The Clueless actress, 47, took to social media on Tuesday, Aug. 20, to update fans after sharing a concerning TikTok the day prior.

"Don't worry ... I didn't swallow," Silverstone wrote alongside a winking emoji alongside a photo of herself posing on her stomach.

The Batman & Robin star previously sparked concern after she posted a video of herself eating an orange fruit with which she was unfamiliar during a walk out in London. "I've discovered something that I can't figure out what it is and I need your help," Silverstone said in the video, looking closely at the small fruit she plucked from someone's garden.

@aliciasilverstone What the heck is this!? I’m in England and can’t figure it out. 🤔 ♬ original sound – Alicia Silverstone

"I just bit into it because it was on the street and we were discussing whether this was a tomato or not," she continued in the video, panning her camera to show the shrubs that were growing the unknown fruit. "It's definitely not because look at these leaves," she theorized. "Those are the leaves. So what the heck is this? Because when you open it up, it looks like that," panning back to an opened fruit on the ground.

Taking another bite of the fruit, Silverstone reasoned, "And if I bite it – I don't think you're supposed to eat this. But it's almost like a pepper. Does anyone know what this is?"

(Photo: Michael Buckner/WWD via Getty Images)

Fans were quick to comment that the fruit looked identical to a Jerusalem cherry, a mildly poisonous fruit that can cause people to feel sick to their stomach, throw up or have diarrhea when consumed, according to the Northern New England Posion Center. While the fruit is not life-threatening to people, it can cause hallucinations and affect the heart rate if consumed in a larger amount.

Silverstone's followers were shocked to see her throw caution to the wind and eat an unfamiliar fruit without considering the consequences. "Who just picks something they don't know what it is and eats it?" one person asked in the comments of her original TikTok. Another person joked, "Eating random stuff from bushes when you don't know what it is, is a level of non anxiety that I can only aspire to." A third referenced Silverstone's iconic role as Cher Horowitz, writing, "She's clearly clueless..."