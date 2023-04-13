Alicia Silverstone Tells If 'Clueless' Co-Star Paul Rudd Is a Good Kisser

Alicia Silverstone is spilling the behind-the-scenes tea about her onscreen romance with Clueless co-star Paul Rudd almost three decades after their characters Cher and Josh made waves with their romance. During Wednesday's episode of the Women On Top podcast, Silverstone acted coy when asked if it was true or false that Rudd is a good kisser.

"True," Silverstone said, before cheekily adding, "You didn't ask me if it was an on-set kiss or an off-set kiss." While the actress definitely raised eyebrows with her addition, she didn't expand on her relationship with Rudd before sharing another one of her first on-screen kissing scenes, which she shared with Cary Elwes in 1993's The Crush.

"The cutest story ever is when I was 15 and I did my first movie, The Crush, with Cary Elwes and we kissed on set and then I thought he was my boyfriend," Silverstone recalled. "So I went to his trailer and I was like 'Was that OK?' and he was like, 'Yes it was OK, it was nice.' And I just thought in my head like, 'OK, you're mine now.'" It was those positive experiences on set that Silverstone helped shape her as an adult, and now she values "fun, trust, and respect" at the center of her friendships.

"And when the trust and respect starts to come down, they don't have to be blocked, they just don't hold that key to your heart, they just don't hold that inner circle," she explained. "Yeah and it can be lonely, it can be lonely when you really clean out, but ultimately it's not lonely inside and it's not lonely with the people that you do choose. And I'd rather have a few amazing than a lot of 'eh.'"

The Blast From the Past actress, who shares 11-year-old son Bear with ex Christopher Jarecki, said she's most focused now on the things she is truly passionate about, which include her family and her work in animal activism. "I work so much," she shared. "My devotion is to my child and to my activism and my work, I don't have time for drama."