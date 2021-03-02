Alice Cooper Speaks on Marilyn Manson Allegations, Compares Situation to Johnny Depp's Scandals

✖

Alice Cooper has spoken out on the allegations against Marilyn Manson and he compared the situation to Johnny Depp's various scandals. Cooper, a shock rock icon, has been friends with Depp for many years and has been an acquaintance of Manson for some time as well, as the pair toured together in 2013. During a recent NME interview Cooper was asked his thoughts on the accusations against Manson, and he indicated that he was surprised at what the "Beautiful People" singer has been accused of.

"It’s funny about Marilyn in that I know Marilyn — when we toured together, we got along very well. I never noticed that streak in him, if it’s there," he said. "I always believe in the word — still, allegations are still allegations." Cooper then brought up Depp, and the accusations he has faced from his ex-wife, Amber Heard. "First of all, here’s a prime example: Johnny Depp. Johnny Depp and I are best friends. I’ve never seen him lift a finger against anybody. He’s one of the most gentle people. And all of his former girlfriends and wives say the same thing.

Cooper continued, "So it’s really hard to believe that all of a sudden he’s gonna turn into this monster. And I know the guy — I’m with the guy on tour all the time. He’s one of the most gentle, harmless people I’ve ever met." The Godfather of Shock Rock then added, "Now I don’t know Marilyn, though, as well as I know Johnny. So what happens in the bedroom is entirely a mystery to me for what’s going on with Marilyn."

In February, Manson's ex-fiance — actress Evan Rachel Wood — named him as her abuser, writing in a social media post, "The name of my abuser is Brian Warner, also known to the world as Marilyn Manson. He started grooming me when I was a teenager and horrifically abused me for years." She went on to add, "I am here to expose this dangerous man and call out the many industries that have enabled him, before he ruins any more lives. I stand with the many victims who will no longer be silent."

Her statement prompted many other women to come forward with allegations against Manson, all of which he has denied. Many celebrities from the rock world have since spoken out in support of Wood, including Limp Bizkit's Wes Borland, who played guitar with Manson for a brief period. "I was there when he was with Evan Rachel Wood, I was at his house, it’s not f—ing cool. That’s all I’m gonna say about it," Borland said during a live stream event. "Sorry to take this to a dark place, but that guy is canceled, goodbye, don’t let the door hit you on the way out."