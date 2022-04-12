Ali Wong and Husband Justin Hakuta Divorcing After 8 Years of Marriage

Ali Wong and her husband Justin Hakuta are choosing to go their separate ways. After eight years of marriage, a representative for the comedian confirmed to PEOPLE Tuesday, April 12 that the couple have decided to divorce. Although neither Wong nor Hakuta have publicly commented on the divorce, a source told the outlet, “It’s amicable and they will continue to co-parent lovingly.” Wong and Hakuta are parents to two daughters together: Mari, born in 2015 and Nikki, born in 2017.

The news comes after the couple first met at a mutual friend’s wedding reception in 2010. At the time, Hakuta, the son of Japanese-American inventor and TV personality Ken Hakuta, was a Fulbright scholar and student at Harvard Business School. He went on to become the vice president of GoodRX. The couple reportedly immediately “hit it off” after their first meeting, and after several years of dating, Wong and Hakuta said “I do” in San Franciso on November 27, 2014, later welcoming their two daughters.

In the years since their marriage, Wong has not shied away from publicly discussing her relationship with Hakuta. During her 2016 Netflix stand-up special Baby Cobra, Wong joked about how she “trapped” her husband, joking that after learning Hakuta was attending Harvard Business School, she was “like, ‘Oh, my God, I’m gonna trap his ass.” In her 2019 memoir, titled Dear Girls: Intimate Tales Untold Secrets and Advice for Living Your Best Life, Wong revealed she signed a prenup prior to her marriage to Hakuta. She said the prenup made her “more motivated to make my own money because I signed a document specifically outlining how much I couldn’t depend on my husband.”

“My father always praised ‘the gift of fear,’” she wrote. “And that prenup scared the s- out of me. In the end, being forced to sign that prenup was one of the greatest things that ever happened to me and my career.”

Wong even recently opened up about her thoughts on being single. In her 2022 stand-up special Don Wong, the actress said on stage, “Only other married people with kids can empathize with the deep envy people I feel towards you single people. You don’t know how free you are. You can eat an edible at 2 p.m., go to the aquarium, and watch the jellyfish go back and forth.” Wong went on to joke that single people “don’t know what it’s like to eat a cold quesadilla that your toddler threw on the floor, because it’s easier to put it in your mouth than travel to the trash, while you repeat to yourself over and over, that child abuse is illegal!”

Wong is a comedian and actress. She can notably be seen in several Netflix specials including Baby Cobra, Hard Knock Wife, and Don Wong. She also starred in the hit film Always Be My Maybe, which she wrote and produced.