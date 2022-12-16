Ali Spice, Viral Hooters Waitress and TikTok Star, Dead at 21

TikTok star Ali Spice is dead after a car crash in Florida on Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022. She was 21. Spice was a Hooters waitress in Georgia who grabbed headlines in January 2022 after she published a video about the small tips she would often receive during a shift.

Spice, whose real name was Ali Dulin, was in a car with three other friends when their vehicle was struck by a wrong-way Toyota Tacoma driver early Sunday morning on State Road 44 near DeLand, Florida, friends and family told the Daytona Beach News-Journal. Angela Gillis said her brother, Kyle Moser, 25, and another friend, Ava Fellerman, were killed in the crash. Devin Perkins, 21, was the driver and was seriously injured. Perkins was Dulin's boyfriend.

After striking Spice's car, the Toyota Tacoma driver crashed into a second vehicle. A third vehicle narrowly avoided the crash, but still hit debris. Police received a 911 call from a driver who reported there was debris all over the runway. The driver of the Toyota Tacoma fled the scene and is still at large. Florida Highway Patrol said no further information on the crash will be released while it is under investigation.

News of Spice's death quickly spread on social media after her friends shared the news. "Heartbroken doesn't even begin to describe how I feel right now...Ali, you are one of the most vibrant, beautiful inside & out, genuine, loving souls I've had the privilege of knowing," Ariane Avandi wrote on Instagram, alongside a gallery of pictures with Spice. "You are an amazing friend and an incredibly talented and passionate woman. I will never forget the impact you made on my life and everyone's for just being YOU!!"

"Can't believe this honestly," another friend, Liane Farrell, wrote. "We shared the same hooter birthday, both Scorpios who are obsessed with hello kitty, pink, and cats. you JUST turned 21. life is crazy. you were such a f*cking gem. you did whatever you wanted and never cared what anyone thought, I admire that so much. I love you forever spice. rest In peace sweet girl. I miss you already."

Spice's family later published a post on her Instagram page Wednesday, urging social media users not to spread false information about her and the crash. "Our family is working with the Florida police to solve this crime," Spice's family wrote. "Please allow them to do their job and don't tear anyone down because of your belief someone did this. We have full confidence the person responsible will be caught. If you have information you believe is valuable, then give it to the Florida Police. Let's only post what we know to be true. At this time we don't know who did this or if the driver was impaired at the time. Our family thanks you all for your Love and support of Ali. We can't believe she is gone."