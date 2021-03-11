Alex Beresford Breaks His Silence on Co-Host Piers Morgan Quitting 'Good Morning Britain' After He Laid Into Him

✖

Good Morning Britain weatherman Alex Beresford has broken his silence on co-host Piers Morgan quitting the show after Beresford laid into him over comments on Meghan Markle. Following Markle and Prince Harry's interview with Oprah on Sunday, Morgan made some very cruel on-air remarks about the actress and her mental health struggles. Beresford criticized Morgan's comments as being "pathetic" and "diabolical," which led to the former Celebrity Apprentice contestant storming off the set and later quit the show entirely.

In a lengthy Twitter post, shared on Thursday, Beresford addressed the situation and clarified that he did not intend for the outcome to be what it was. "There is so much that could be said. Piers' departure sincerely wasn't the conclusion I was hoping for," Beresford's statement began. "Over the last few years, Piers and I have had a lively, cheeky on-air relationship. We both wanted to be on the show Tuesday morning, and from our very public conversations on Twitter, we both knew how strongly our opinions differed on the treatment of Harry and Meghan pre and post the interview that has split the world."

Beresford continued, "I hoped we could reach a place of understanding. It's sad that we weren't able to get there, but challenging his opinion was not an outrage. On this occasion, we have to agree to disagree."

He then stated, "I didn't want him to quit, but I did want him to listen." Beresford concluded his post by adding, "Personally, Piers has always supported my growth. He's given me advice on several occasions and for that I am grateful. I wish him well!"

On Monday, I said I didn’t believe Meghan Markle in her Oprah interview. I’ve had time to reflect on this opinion, and I still don’t. If you did, OK. Freedom of speech is a hill I’m happy to die on. Thanks for all the love, and hate. I’m off to spend more time with my opinions. pic.twitter.com/bv6zpz4Roe — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 10, 2021

Following Morgan's on-air exit, ITV confirmed Morgan's exit from the show, saying in a statement: "Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain. ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add."

In a resignation statement shared to Twitter, Morgan wrote, "I had one goal when I joined [Good Morning Britain] - beat

[BBC Breakfast] in the ratings. On my last day, we did it. That was down to the hard work & dedication of the whole team. They don't all agree with me, some don't even like me, but we were a team..and we won. Thanks guys. I'll miss you."