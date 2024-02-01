Alec Baldwin Waives Court Arraignment Appearance in 'Rust' Shooting Charges

Alec Baldwin waived his right to an arraignment as he pleaded not guilty to a new charge of involuntary manslaughter Wednesday in connection with the 2021 Rust shooting that killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza. Baldwin, 65, filed the plea documents in Santa Fe County court the day before his scheduled arraignment, according to PEOPLE, after the actor was indicted on Jan. 19 by a New Mexico grand jury in regards to the fatal on-set shooting for a second time.

Hutchins was killed and Souza injured when a prop gun Baldwin was holding on set of the film discharged. Baldwin has always maintained that he did not know the gun mistakenly contained a live bullet and that he did not pull the trigger for the gun to discharge. Baldwin, who was a producer on Rust in addition to the star, was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter in January 2023 before the charges were dropped three months later. Now he faces charges of involuntary manslaughter (negligent use of a firearm) or involuntary manslaughter (without due caution or circumspection) If convicted under New Mexico law, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison. In addition to Baldwin, Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is facing a charge of involuntary manslaughter, pleading not guilty in August. She is set to stand trial in February.

According to court documents regarding Baldwin's plea, the actor has been released on his own personal recognizance but is required not to possess any kind of firearm or dangerous weapon, not to consume drugs or alcohol and not to leave the country without express written permission of the court. Baldwin has been permitted to promote Rust, but he cannot discuss the incident with anyone who may testify in his case or any alleged victims.

SAG-AFTRA came out in support of Baldwin after the Jan. 19 charges were filed against him. "To the extent that the charges filed on January 19 are based on an accusation of negligent use of a firearm predicated on this or any actor having a duty to inspect a firearm as part of its use, that is an incorrect assessment of the actual duties of an actor on set," the union said in a statement, adding, "An actor's job is not to be a firearms or weapons expert. Firearms are provided for use on set under the guidance of multiple expert professionals directly responsible for the safe and accurate operation of that firearm."