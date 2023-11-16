Alec Baldwin Seen Firing Prop Guns on 'Rust' Set Ahead of Shooting

New footage of Alec Baldwin from the set of Rust has emerged, and it shows the actor firing prop guns ahead of the fatal shooting that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. In footage obtained by NBC News, Baldwin could be seen practicing scenes with prop weapons. The outlet noted that in some of the footage, Baldwin expressed concern for crew members who were nearby, at one point asking someone off-screen to move to the "other side of the camera" while explaining, "I don't want to shoot towards you."

The new videos were released following Special Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis planning to convene a New Mexico Grand Jury to seek new charges against Baldwin, several months after charges had been dropped against the actor in the same case. Previously speaking about their plans, Morrissey and Lewis said in a joint statement, "After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," referring to the incident which killed Hutchins and injured Souza, the director of Rust.

"We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial," the statement added. In response, Baldwin's lawyers Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel said, "It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court."

In October 2021, Hutchins was killed after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident. On Jan. 19, 2023, it was announced that both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Notably, while charges against Baldwin have been dropped, the investigation will remain open due to Gutierrez-Reed still facing charges.

Baldwin has maintained that he didn't pull the trigger, however, a firearms report from August — which was prepared by a forensic firearms examiner in Arizona — refutes his claim. According to ET, attorneys for the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, filed the report as part of a new motion. "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver," the firearms report states.

Gutierrez-Reed is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting. Baldwin was previously facing charges but those were dropped earlier this year. Prosecutors stated at the time that if it was determined the gun was in proper working order then they could refile charges against Baldwin.