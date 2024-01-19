Alec Baldwin Indicted in 'Rust' Shooting - Again

Alec Baldwin has again been indicted in the fatal Rust on-set shooting in 2021. This is the second time that Baldwin has faced involuntary manslaughter charges in the case. Variety reports that, if convicted, Baldwin could face up to 18 months in prison. In a statement, Baldwin's attorneys, Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro, said, "We look forward to our day in court."

In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident. On Jan. 19, 2023, it was announced that both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would be charged with involuntary manslaughter. The initial charges against Baldwin were later dropped, while Gutierrez-Reed is set to go to trial in February on two charges: involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. She is alleged to have accidentally loaded a live round into the prop gun, but it is unclear how live rounds became mixed up with the blank rounds.

Baldwin has maintained that he didn't pull the trigger, however, a firearms report from August — which was prepared by a forensic firearms examiner in Arizona — refutes his claim. According to ET, attorneys for the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, filed the report as part of a new motion. "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver," the firearms report states. Prosecutors stated at the time that if it was determined the gun was in proper working order then they could refile charges against Baldwin.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months," Special Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said in a joint statement, "additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza." The prosecutors' statement added, "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial." In response, Baldwin's lawyers said, "It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court."