Alec Baldwin's 'Rust' Trial Reveals Another Actor Had Live Rounds on Set

'Rust' actor Jensen Ackles was also found to have been given live rounds among his dummy ammunition.

Alec Baldwin's Rust shooting trial has commenced, and a big revelation was revealed in court. According to TMZ, crime scene technician Marissa Poppell testified that another actor had live rounds in their gun on set, and that actor was Supernatural and The Boys alum Jensen Ackles.

Poppell told the jury that the ammo was in his bandolier, while a photo was shown of the round sitting nearly identical to the dummy, or blank, bullets surrounding it. When asked by Baldwin's attorney, Alex Spiro, if she knew whether or not Ackles was aware he had a live bullet among his costume ammunition, Poppell said no, she did not have reason to believe he would know.

In October 2021, cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of Rust after a prop gun, held by Baldwin, was discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident.

In January 2023, it was announced that both Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, 24, would be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Baldwin's charges were dropped at one point, but later they were re-filed.

Gutierrez-Reed was found guilty, in May, of involuntary manslaughter in Hutchins' death. While she was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter, the jury did not find Gutierrez-Reed guilty on charges of obstructing justice. In April, she was to serve 18 months in prison.

Baldwin has maintained his innocence throughout the investigations and court hearings, asserting that he did not pull the trigger on the gun, and that he had no reason to believe his prop gun was loaded with live ammunition.