Alec Baldwin Can't Cope With Stress of Impending 'Rust' Trial: Report

Alec Baldwin may be sweating heavily more and more ahead of his upcoming Rust manslaughter trial. On the heels of Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's guilty conviction for involuntary manslaughter and her maximum sentence of 18 months, Baldwin is now preparing for his trial in July and fighting at each turn.

According to The Blast, both deal with the accidental shooting on the set of Rust that injured director Joel Souza and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Gutierrez-Reed was the armorer on the set and was responsible for the firearm that was fired in Baldwin's possession.

Baldwin's charges were initially dropped in April 2023 but a later FBI report concluding the gun couldn't have gone off without the trigger being pulled reopened the case in January. Baldwin has already pleaded not guilty and is reportedly ready for the situation to be finished.

"It continues to be a very stressful situation for Alec and Hilaria. A not guilty verdict for Hannah would have caused less stress," a source reported told PEOPLE. "He still trusts his defense though. They just want the trial over with."

According to Fox News, the prosecution team has added another member to join special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, appointing Erlinda Johnson for the role. "Whoever handles the firearm has a duty to check it for any live rounds," Johnson said to PEOPLE back in 2021. "[There's] a lot of civil liability here. It's going to be a nightmare..."

Some good news for Baldwin is the family of Halyna Hutchins has dropped their latest lawsuit against the actor. The suit was dropped without prejudice and could be filed again at a later date.