Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s Cat Has Gone Missing

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin’s cat Emilio has gone missing as the actor’s family reels from the prop gun accident last month on the set of Rust, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Hilaria took to Instagram Tuesday to ask her followers to keep an eye out for the Bengal cat as the family holds out hope for his return.

“We can’t find our cat, Emilio,” she wrote alongside a photo of the cat. “If anyone sees him, please help him get home. We are all so upset. He’s microchipped but no collar.” Hilaria continued to anyone who might spot the family pet, “The local police know, so if you find him, please contact them.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Alec and Hilaria brought Emilio into their home back in April when he was just a kitten, giving him as a gift to 8-year-old daughter Carmen, TMZ reported. The couple are also parents to Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, Eduardo, 1, and Maria Lucia, who was born earlier this year via surrogate. Alec is also the father of 26-year-old daughter Ireland, 26, whom he shares with ex Kim Basinger.

The Baldwin family has been supporting the 30 Rock star since the tragic incident on the set of his movie Rust, during which Alec discharged a prop gun that was unknowingly filled with live rounds. Hutchins was fatally shot, and director Joel Souza was injured in the incident, although he was discharged from the hospital shortly after being transported and treated there.

“There are no words to convey the shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Alec said in a statement following the incident, adding he was “fully cooperating” with the ongoing police investigation. “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna,” he added.

Hilaria also took to social media to support her husband: “My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec,” she wrote. “It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.”