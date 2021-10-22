Alec Baldwin Breaks His Silence on Halyna Hutchins’ Death After Prop Gun Accident

Alec Baldwin has released a statement following Thursday’s tragic incident on the set of Rust, in which he discharged a prop firearm, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injuring director Joel Souza. The actor, who is also producing the New Mexico-based film, released a statement on Twitter Friday after being interviewed by police.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Thursday, the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Baldwin had fired the prop gun that resulted in Hutchins’ death and Souza’s injury. Hutchins, 42, was transported to the University of New Mexico Hospital in Albuquerque via helicopter but died shortly after. Souza was treated for his injuries at the Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe and released soon after, according to Rust actress Frances Fisher.

Friday, the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) Local 44, a union for propmasters, said in an email that the gun fired contained “a live round,” as per IndieWire. The union stated that the Rust propmaster was not a member of the Local 44 union, and Secretary-Treasurer Anthony Pawluc called the Rust shooting “an accidental weapons discharge.” No charges have been filed in relation to the incident and no one has been arrested.

Production company Rust Movie Productions LLC issued a statement Thursday night, saying: “The entire cast and crew has been absolutely devastated by today’s tragedy, and we send our deepest condolences to Halyna’s family and loved ones. We have halted production on the film for an undetermined period of time and are fully cooperating with the Santa Fe Police Department’s investigation. We will be providing counseling services to everyone connected to the film as we work to process this awful event.”