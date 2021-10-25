Hilaria Baldwin Speaks out After Alec Baldwin Accidental Shooting on ‘Rust’ Set

Hilaria Baldwin has spoken out about the tragic shooting on the set of husband Alec Baldwin’s movie Rust that left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. Monday, Hilaria took to Instagram with her own statement as Alec continues to cooperate with police after firing the prop gun on set four days prior.

“My heart is with Halyna. Her husband. Her son. Their family and loved ones. And my Alec,” the mother of six wrote. “It’s said, ‘There are no words’ because it’s impossible to express the shock and heartache of such a tragic accident. Heartbreak. Loss. Support.” Famous friends like Katie Couric, Rosie O’Donnell and Leslie Jordan reassured her in the comments, with Couric writing, “Holding Halyna, her family and Alec and his family in out hearts.” O’Donnell wrote, “sending love,” while Jordan responded, “Our hearts are broken along with yours.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hutchins died from her injuries after being airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, and Souza was released Friday from Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after being treated for his injuries. Police continue to investigate what happened on set, and no charges have been filed.

Alec released a statement on Twitter Friday, writing, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours.” He continued he was “fully cooperating” with police to address how the tragic incident happened and was “in touch” with Hutchins’ husband, “offering my support to him and his family.” The actor concluded, “My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Hutchins’ husband Matthew Hutchins told Insider Friday, “I don’t think there are words to communicate the situation. I am not going to be able to comment about the facts or the process of what we’re going through right now, but I appreciate that everyone has been very sympathetic. I think that we will need a little bit of time before we can really encapsulate her life in a way that is easy to communicate.”