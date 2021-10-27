Alec Baldwin’s Daughter Ireland Slams Candace Owens’ Take on ‘Rust’ Shooting

Alec Baldwin’s daughter Ireland Baldwin has spoken out against the “perpetuated hate and anger and fighting” shadowing the commentary surrounding the accidental shooting on the set of her father’s film Rust, which left cinematographer Halyna Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured. The 26-year-old model on Monday called out conservative political commentator Candace Owens’ “hateful” take on the fatal shooting, which Owens called a form of “poetic justice” in a since-deleted tweet.

Ireland slammed Owens’ remarks in a post shared to her Instagram Story. Ireland tagged Owens in the post as she called her “the most disgusting, hateful, cancerous human being I’ve ever come across.” Ireland added that regardless of Owen’s “foul opinions most of the time, the fact that you would disrespect the life of a woman who was accidentally and tragically killed…Shame on you.” She added in a separate post that she is “ashamed to [breathe] the same air as this woman.”

Her strong words came after Owens reacted to the tragedy in a tweet that read, “Alec Baldwin spent four years dedicated to painting Donald Trump and his supporters as evil murderers. What has happened to Alec would be an example of poetic justice if it weren’t for the actual innocent people that were murdered by him. Pray for their families. So sad.” In a follow-up tweet, Owens noted, “Will correct that last tweet to say Alec Baldwin *killed* someone – not murdered someone, as murder carries a different legal definition.”

While Owens has since deleted the tweet, Ireland shared a screenshot of it to her Instagram Story, sharing that Owens’ tweets “lack of information, and ignorance are hurting people.” Ireland encouraged anyone following the model should “hit that unfollow button if you’re trying to defame my father and tweet such horrific statements about this tragic situation. It breaks my heart that people are so hatefully ignorant…”

Not long after, Owens responded to Ireland’s posts, writing on her own Instagram Story that Ireland was “in my DMs because I don’t feel bad for her psychopathic father.” She said, “Feel bad for the victim, not Alec,” who she claimed “has always been a predator in Hollywood who was given a pass.” After some time, Ireland and Owens seemed to have worked things out in a civil manner, with Ireland later returning to the social media site to share that “having an actual conversation can go a long way.” She also shared a screenshot of their DM conversation, in which Ireland thanked Owens for “taking the time to have a real conversation.”

No charges have been filed related to the accidental shooting at this time. The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department is continuing its investigation into the incident and recently obtained a search warrant to seize all camera footage of this incident. The Rust production team confirmed in an email that it is continuing to cooperate with the investigation. Production on the film has been halted “at least until the investigations are complete.”