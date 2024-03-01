Hailey Bieber Reportedly Furious Over Dad Stephen Baldwin's Prayer Request

Hailey Bieber's father, Stephen Baldwin, asked the public for prayers for his daughter and her husband, Justin Bieber, adding to the speculation that the two are having serious marital issues. And the supermodel is reportedly not happy with her dad making their marriage content for his social media. In an Instagram post, he captioned a video of Bieber singing and playing the guitar, writing: "I seldom like to post about certain folks in the limelight because of the negative comments we get. Eileen and Hailey's mom pray often together for J&H and our children as well. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus. So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith , marriage and life in general. So thank you."

Sources tell TMZ that Hailey's dad is aware something is going on with the couple. But Hailey wants to keep the matter private. Obviously, his public post is counterproductive.

The couple were spotted leaving Church in L.A. on Feb. 28, and they appeared a bit somber. As for what the couple has been dealing with, nothing specific has been made public, and neither has addressed it.

The couple celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary in 2023. They first met as teenagers in 2009. They began dating on one of his breaks from his ex-girlfriend, Selena Gomez, in 2015. They shared a New Year's Eve kiss in 2016, but split. After a two-year breakup, Bieber proposed in 2018. They wed in a New York City courthouse in September 2018 before having a bigger ceremony in South Carolina, just four months after rekindling their relationship.