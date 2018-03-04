‘Saturday Night Live’: Alec Baldwin Returns After President Trump’s Twitter Critique

During Saturday’s episode of Saturday Night Live, Alec Baldwin returned to Studio 8H to play President Donald Trump once again, just a day after the real president complained about his impersonation. Baldwin held no punches, even telling everyone he is running this country like a business – a Waffle House at 2 a.m.

If President Trump has to handle this himself, he will. #SNL pic.twitter.com/enG3VcAfij — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 4, 2018

‘Trump’ appeared right in the cold open, making fun of the infamous list of comments Trump held in his hands during a meeting with survivors of the Parkland, Florida shooting. Suddenly, ‘Trump’ begins to talk about taking guns away from everyone. Vice President Mike Pence looks uncomfortable about the comments.

“The youth of America deserve to feel safe and secure in their schools, because, folks, I can only run into so many schools and save everybody,” Trump said in the sketch.

‘Trump’ said he would keep running so far he would reach North Korea to stop Kim Jong Un. He also suggested he is running the White House all by himself, especially after Hope Hicks resigned. Trump then listed all the countries now better than the U.S., including Wakanda (which is fictional, of course).

On Friday, Trump slammed Baldwin and called for Darrell Hammond to return. Hammond is still on SNL, but as the show’s announcer.

“Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent,” the president wrote.

Alec Baldwin, whose dying mediocre career was saved by his terrible impersonation of me on SNL, now says playing me was agony. Alec, it was agony for those who were forced to watch. Bring back Darrell Hammond, funnier and a far greater talent! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 2, 2018

Baldwin did not let that insult go without a response.

“Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for,” Baldwin wrote. “Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library. A putting green. Recipes for chocolate cake. A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on. A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars. You’re in and out in five minutes. Just like…”

Agony though it may be, I’d like to hang in there for the impeachment hearings, the resignation speech, the farewell helicopter ride to Mara-A-Lago. You know. The Good Stuff. That we’ve all been waiting for. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018



Looking forward to the Trump Presidential Library.

A putting green.

Recipes for chocolate cake.

A live Twitter feed for visitors to post on.

A little black book w the phone numbers of porn stars.

You’re in and out in five minutes.

Just like… — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018



And Mr President…

please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets.

(Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!) — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018



Signing off for now. On my way to shoot MOTHERLESS BROOKLYN and grateful to be working w Edward Norton, Cherry Jones, Willem Dafoe, Bruce Willis, Bobby Canavale, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Michael K Williams.

If this is mediocrity, give me more. — ABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) March 2, 2018

The actor, who won an Emmy for playing Trump on SNL, continued, “And Mr President… please ask your wife to stop calling me for SNL tickets. (Hey, Melania…we’ve got Charles Barkley this Saturday!)”

Baldwin also pointed out that he is making a new movie with Edward Norton and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. “If this is mediocrity, give me more.”

On Friday, Baldwin also called into his brother Daniel Baldwin’s Syracuse radio show to complain about himself as Trump. “First of all, everybody knows that Stephen Baldwin is the best Baldwin, OK?” Trump-Baldwin joked, referring to Stephen’s support for the president.

However, he later switched to his own voice, telling Daniel Baldwin, “I’m sorry that the president doesn’t… have a sense of humor.”

Baldwin last played Trump in the Feb. 3 SNL episode, where he appeared in the cold open. In that sketch, ‘Trump’ appeared on his favorite show, Fox & Friends, to complain about how biased the FBI is.

“Whose State of the Union had 10 billion people to watch it?” ‘Trump’ asked.

“Yours did!” the Fox hosts replied.

“Who’s the most innocent guy in the whole wide world?”

“You are, sir!”

“Daddy needed that,” ‘Trump’ said at the end.

Photo credit: Will Heath/NBC