Alec Baldwin Scores Decisive Win With Latest ‘Rust’ Trial Ruling

Alec Baldwin recently received another relief in the Rust trial ruling. The actor’s involuntary manslaughter case for the fatal 2021 shooting of the Western film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was dismissed. As per Deadline, the case won’t be tried any time soon. “Considering the arguments of the State set forth in the Amended Motion and Reply, the Court concludes that the State does not raise any factual or legal arguments that would Justify the grant of a motion to reconsider,” Judge Mary Marlow Sommer wrote of the prosecution’s latest attempt over the summer to re-try the case. “Therefore, the Amended Motion is not well taken and should be denied,” the New Mexico official said in her latest ruling this week.

Hutchins was killed on set during a practice scene in 2021 after the Colt .45 Baldwin was pointing at the cinematographer fired off a live round on set. Her family later filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the actor, though he denied any wrongdoing. The film’s armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, was found guilty and was sentenced to 18 months in prison for involuntary manslaughter of Hutchins.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the meantime, a reality series featuring Baldwin, his wife Hilaria, and their seven children has been greenlit for TLC. The show is currently filming and set to air in 2025.

Baldwin has long maintained that the gun discharged on its own. The FBI conducted an independent analysis and the man who actually made the gun all disagreed with Baldwin’s claims.

A New Mexico Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer dismissed the actor’s case “with prejudice.” His legal team learned that the prosecutors and investigators withheld ammunition evidence related to the shooting. Hutchins’ family were outraged. Despite his lawsuit being dropped, Baldwin still faces nearly a dozen civil suits related to the incident. Dozens of employees came forward in the wake of the tragedy to detail the set being unsafe in spite of their numerous complaints, which they say were ignored by Baldwin, who was a producer on the film.