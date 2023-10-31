Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Are Considering a Reality TV Show

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin could be bringing their life with seven kids to reality television. The 65-year-old actor opened up to Kelly Ripa in a preview of Wednesday's all-new episode of SiriusXM's Let's Talk Off Camera podcast published by Entertainment Tonight, revealing that he and his wife have been considering some reality TV show pitches as he tries to work close to home in New York.

Alec revealed during the podcast that he's open to the idea due to his seven young kids with Hilaria – Carmen, 10, Rafael, 8, Leonardo, 7, Romeo, 5, Eduardo, 3, Lucia, 2, and Ilaria, 1. Alec is also dad to 28-year-old Ireland Baldwin with ex Kim Basinger. "Everything's about my family. I have really tried in the last several years, once we had five and then six, and then seven kids. I can't go anywhere for any length of time," Alec explained.

While in the "old days" it was easier for the 30 Rock star to "pick up and go," now he said he needs 11 or 12 plane tickets to accommodate his kids, nannies and wife. "They don't even have 11 seats in the business class section of the plane," he emphasized. It's also had an impact on the jobs Alec takes.

"Jobs I take, jobs I don't take. Somebody said, a famous TV producer who I won't name, said to me, 'Come do a series with me in Vancouver.' And I was like, 'I'm not going to Vancouver for five months. That's not happening,'" he recalled. "So everything we did and then shows we have considered and pitches we've heard, and even one or two pitches we've made about our family and that reality show has all been so we could stay home and just work from home. I'm desperate to try to work from New York."

Alec has also been sticking close to home amid legal troubles surrounding the fatal on-set shooting of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins while filming Western movie Rust in 2021. Earlier this month, special prosecutors in the case announced that they are seeking to recharge Alec, who was holding the gun when it went off, saying that "additional facts" have come to light in the shooting.

"After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," Morrissey and Lewis said in an email, as per the Associated Press. "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial."