Alec Baldwin Likely Facing New Involuntary Manslaughter Charge, Prosecutors Say

Alec Baldwin will likely be facing a new involuntary manslaughter charge in the fatal Rust shooting of Rust cinematographer Halyna Hutchins in 2021. According to Deadline, prosecutors in the case have issued a new statement indicating the charge could go before a grand jury within the next few weeks. Notably, the announcement comes six months after charges had been dropped against the actor in the same case.

In a joint statement, Special Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis said, "After extensive investigation over the past several months, additional facts have come to light that we believe show Mr. Baldwin has criminal culpability in the death of Halyna Hutchins and the shooting of Joel Souza," referring to the incident which killed Hutchins and injured Souza, the director of Rust. "We believe the appropriate course of action is to permit a panel of New Mexico citizens to determine from here whether Mr. Baldwin should be held over for criminal trial." In response, Baldwin's lawyers Baldwin's lawyers Luke Nikas and Alex Spiro of Quinn Emanuel said, "It is unfortunate that a terrible tragedy has been turned into this misguided prosecution. We will answer any charges in court."

In October 2021, Hutchins was killed after a prop gun that Baldwin was holding discharged. The gun was initially not believed to be loaded with live rounds. Director Joel Souza was non-fatally injured during the incident. On Jan. 19, 2023, it was announced that both Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed would be charged with involuntary manslaughter. Notably, while charges against Baldwin have been dropped, the investigation will remain open due to Gutierrez-Reed still facing charges.

Baldwin has maintained that he didn't pull the trigger, however, a firearms report from August — which was prepared by a forensic firearms examiner in Arizona — refutes his claim. According to ET, attorneys for the film's armorer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, filed the report as part of a new motion. "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver," the firearms report states.

Gutierrez-Reed is facing two counts of involuntary manslaughter in the shooting. Baldwin was previously facing charges but those were dropped earlier this year. Prosecutors stated at the time that if it was determined the gun was in proper working order then they could refile charges against Baldwin.