Alec Baldwin and Wife Hilaria Share 'Epic Fail Family Photo' Starring All 7 Kids

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are embracing life at home with their newborn, even if that means it's hard to sit and pose for a family photo. On Thursday, Nov. 25, Hilaria, 38, shared a photo from her family's Thanksgiving festivities. The photo features her actor husband Alec, 64, sitting on the couch beside their seven children: daughters Ilaria Catalina Irena, 9 weeks, Maria Lucia Victoria, 20 months, and Carmen, 9, and sons Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 2, Romeo Alejandro David, 4, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 6, Rafael Thomas, 7. "Happy gratitude day from our epic fail family photo to what is probably yours . Our love and gratitude to all of you for being wonderful forces of light in our lives," she captioned the photo. The holiday marks the first turkey day for baby Ilaria. She was born on Sept. 22.

Hilaria has been open about the joys and sometimes difficult moments of motherhood. Just last weekend, the mom of seven shared a photo of her daughter Maria Lucia Victoria with a black eye after she fell into a coffee table. "You'll see this shiner for a while (and hopefully less of a runny nose…ugh this time of year)," Hilaria wrote on Instagram. "I was out with my oldest 4 yesterday and got that awful call that makes your heart sink, telling me Marilú had fallen and hit her face on a metal table leg. She's ok, thank goodness…it was just scary and will be bruised for a while."

Alec has been having a difficult year since the Rust shooting incident, which claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last year. The actor was holding the prop gun that reporetdly went off, firing a live round that no one on set say knew was loaded. He too has been reflecting on life's challenges.

"My heart has been broken a thousand times this past year. And things in my life may never be the same," Alec wrote in a recent post, per PEOPLE Magazine. "Lots of changes coming. But my family has kept me alive," he continued. "They are my reason for living. And @hilariabaldwin, too."