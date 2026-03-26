Alan Ritchson References ‘Crazy Week’ While Finishing ‘Reacher’ Season 4 After Altercation With Neighbor

Alan Ritchson is celebrating the end of a “crazy week,” wrapping post-production Season 4 of Reacher after getting into an altercation with a neighbor.

The actor, who was cleared this week by police after getting into a physical fight with his Brentwood, Tenn., neighbor, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a video from the recording booth during post-production of the Prime Video series’ upcoming season.

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“Happy to be back in the booth after such a crazy week! That’s a wrap for me on post-production — #Reacher Season 4,” he captioned the clip. “This is, without a doubt the most gripping season yet. I think we hit our stride. Firing on all cylinders… as it were.”

In the video, Ritchson added, “Here we are, in the ADR booth for the very last time for Season 4 of Reacher. There it is, we are dunzos. This thing is gonna be hitting airwaves very soon. Best season yet.”

Ritchson’s post comes a day after the Brentwood Police Department of Tennessee officially cleared the actor in the altercation with Ronnie Taylor, saying that he acted in self-defense when he hit Taylor after the neighbor had blocked him and his sons from riding their motorbikes in the street.

While Taylor initially claimed that Ritchson attacked him during a confrontation about the speed and noise of the motorbikes, bodycam footage from the War Machine actor revealed that Taylor had jumped in front of the bikes, causing Ritchson to swerve and fall off before the altercation continued.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 07: Alan Ritchson attends the “War Machine” Australian Premiere at HOYTS Melbourne Central on February 07, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kierra Thorn/Getty Images)

Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, “After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense.”

Pepin added that “although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered,” Ritchson “declined to pursue charges” against Taylor, adding, “With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken.”



