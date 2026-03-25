‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson Shares Pointed Quote After Being Seen Punching Neighbor

Alan Ritchson offered up a pointed message following an altercation with his Brentwood, Tenn., neighbor.

The day after the Reacher actor was accused of “kick[ing] the crap out of” neighbor Ronnie Taylor on Sunday after being confronted about his neighborhood motorbike riding, he took to Instagram with a quote attributed to Napoléon Bonaparte: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”

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Taylor initially told TMZ that Ritchson had assaulted him after he attempted to ask the Prime Video actor to slow down while riding motorbikes with his sons, telling him to “f—ing stop this please.” Video footage taken from a nearby house and obtained by the outlet showed the War Machine actor then punching Taylor three times.

Footage of the incident that appears to be from Ritchson’s bodycam shows a different story and was published on social media in the aftermath of Taylor’s TMZ interview. In the video footage, Ritchson appears to be riding his motorbike at speeds between 19 and 23 mph before being stopped by Taylor, who seems to be standing in the street and blocking the way, causing the actor to swerve and fall off his bike.

Ritchson can then be seen approaching Taylor and asking if he was “out of [his] f—king mind,” at which point Taylor yells that Ritchson is “driving around like a f—ing lunatic” and continues to curse at him as he walks back around to get on his bike. Taylor then appears to stand in front of Ritchson as he dares him to “run me over.” The two then go back and forth in an argument as Ritchson tells his neighbor to move, at which point the altercation gets physical.

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 07: Alan Ritchson attends the “War Machine” Australian Premiere at HOYTS Melbourne Central on February 07, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kierra Thorn/Getty Images)

The Brentwood Police Department has since cleared Ritchson in the altercation. Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday, “After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense.”

Pepin added that “although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered,” Ritchson ultimately “declined to pursue charges” against Taylor, adding, “With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken.”