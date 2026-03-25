‘Reacher’ Star Alan Ritchson’s Bodycam Footage of Fight Surfaces (and Police Have Weighed In)

Reacher star Alan Ritchson has been cleared by police in the case of an altercation with his Brentwood, Tenn., neighbor following the release of the actor’s alleged bodycam footage.

“After reviewing available evidence, including video footage and witness statements, authorities determined that no criminal charges will be pursued. Mr. Ritchson’s actions were found to be in self-defense,” Brentwood Police Captain Steven Pepin told Entertainment Weekly on Tuesday.

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MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA – FEBRUARY 07: Alan Ritchson attends the “War Machine” Australian Premiere at HOYTS Melbourne Central on February 07, 2026 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Kierra Thorn/Getty Images)

Pepin added that “although a potential reckless endangerment charge was considered,” the actor ultimately “declined to pursue charges” against his neighbor, Ronnie Taylor. “With the agreement of the District Attorney’s Office, the case is now closed, and no further action will be taken,” he said.

Taylor initially claimed that Ritchson “kicked the crap out of” him after an argument over the weekend that sparked because of the Prime Video actor’s noisy and fast motorbike riding, with TMZ publishing video footage of the altercation that showed Ritchson punching Taylor at least three times.

Taylor claimed to the outlet that he had approached Ritchson on Sunday after hearing him ride through the Nashville-area neighborhood, asking him, “Can you slow it down, please?” The following day, Taylor claimed he approached Ritchson about his speed again while the actor was riding motorbikes with his sons, telling him to “f—ing stop this please,” at which point he said the altercation then turned physical.

Footage of the incident that appears to be from Ritchson’s bodycam then surfaced on social media, showing the War Machine actor riding his motorbike at speeds between 19 and 23 mph through the neighborhood before being stopped by Taylor, who appears to be standing in the street and blocking Ritchson, causing him to swerve and fall off his bike.

Ritchson can then be seen approaching Taylor and asking if he was “out of [his] f—king mind,” at which point Taylor can be heard yelling that Ritchson is “driving around like a f—ing lunatic!”

Taylor continues to curse at Ritchson as the actor walks away to get back on his bike, apparently standing in front of him again as he dares him to “run me over.” The two parties can then be heard going back and forth in a shouting match as Ritchson tells Taylor to move, at which point the altercation appears to get physical, causing Ritchson to fall off his bike again.

Ritchson has not directly addressed the altercation, but did post a cryptic quote attributed to Napoléon Bonaparte on Instagram on Monday night: “Never interrupt your enemy when he is making a mistake.”