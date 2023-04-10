Al Roker Shares Joyous Family Easter Photo in Wake of Health Scares

Al Roker took to Instagram to share a joyous family Easter photo, in the wake of all his recent health scares. In a post shared on Sunday, Roker posed for a photo with his wife Debra Roberts, and their 20-year-old son Nicholas Albert Roker. All three are dressed in their best Easter outfits from the steps of what appears to be a church where they attended service.

In a caption on the post, Roker wrote to his followers: "We hope you and yours have a [happy Easter.]" Many have since replied to the post, with one of Roker's fans commenting, "Al and Nick look very handsome but Debra is the epitome of Easter. Just beautiful." Someone else added, "Happy Easter to you and your family AL Roker! Loving your Easter Outfit Debra!" A third follower wrote, "Guys are very dapper. Mrs. Roker is stunning!" Check out the lovely family photo below!

The new photo comes months after Roker had to take a leave of absence from the Today show, due to some health problems. The issues began in early November when the beloved meteorologist was hospitalized for clots in his legs and lungs. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. After being treated, he was released to spend Thanksgiving with his family but had to be transported back to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.

Speaking to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation said, "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." They added, "His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset." The source went on to share that Roberts — an ABC News journalist — "had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn't unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window."

The insider stated that Roberts was "unsuccessful" in her attempt to get inside the electric car. "Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family." Notably, Roker's health issues caused him to miss both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Thankfully, Roker appears to be doing much better and has been back at Today.