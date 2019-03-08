‘Airwolf’ Star Jan-Michael Vincent Dead at 74

Actor Jan-Michael Vincent, star of the 80s action TV series Airwolf, has died at the age of 74.

According to TMZ, Vincent apparently died back on Feb. 10, with a death certificate reportedly revealing that he passed away in a North Carolina hospital after suffering cardiac arrest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The outlet noted that they were advised that no autopsy was performed, and Vincent was cremated.

Just came out that Jan-Michael Vincent died… a month ago… and he was in rough shape, even for 74. #RIP pic.twitter.com/RHyDBytEjP — Mike Provine (@mjprovine) March 8, 2019

Notably, Vincent previously endured a terrible infection that caused him to have to have his right leg amputated in 2012.

In the 80s, Vincent wound up with a cocaine addiction that caused Airwolf to be cancelled, and had a long-lasting affect on his film career in general.

RIP Jan-Michael Vincent. So cool in AIRWOLF, but his appearance in BUFFALO ’66 is my favorite Jan-Michael performance. Was really happy to see him in it. — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) March 8, 2019

In addition to Airwolf, Vincent appeared in a number of other TV series, such as Police Story, Gunsmoke, Bonanza, and Nash Bridges.

Vincent also starred in films like The Mechanic (1972), Damnation Alley, Hooper (with Burt Reynolds), and Buffalo ’66.

I hope these two are drinking beer and driving a rocket-powered 1978 Pontiac somewhere through the cosmos right now. RIP Jan-Michael Vincent. pic.twitter.com/nEwSH1TdgB — Tony Tost (@tonytost) March 8, 2019

Following his passing, a number of fans have taken to social media to lament Vincent’s death, with one tweeting, “Rest in Peace Jan-Michael Vincent. He had been in bad shape for several years, but we choose to remember him as the cool, sexy guy he was on Airwolf.”

“RIP Jan-Michael Vincent. So cool in AIRWOLF, but his appearance in BUFFALO ’66 is my favorite Jan-Michael performance. Was really happy to see him in it,” screenwriter Brian Lynch added.

Very sad to hear of the passing away of Jan-Michael Vincent.

He will probably be most fondly remembered for ‘Airwolf’ but I loved him in ‘Big Wednesday’ most of all.

– Jamie pic.twitter.com/UPW1xVWimS — Last Exit To Nowhere (@LASTEXITshirts) March 8, 2019

At one point during his career, Vincent was one of the highest paid actors on television, earning a reported $200,000 per episode during the third season of Airwolf. His final film credit came in 2002, with the movie White Boy.

At this time, there is no word on Vincent’s family situation, but he is said to be survived by a daughter.