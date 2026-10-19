After 2-Year Separation, a Soap Opera Star and His Wife Are Officially Ending Their Marriage

Blake Berris’ marriage is officially heading toward divorce. The Days of Our Lives actor’s estranged wife, filmmaker Alexandra McGuinness, filed paperwork to end their marriage after reportedly living separately for years.

McGuinness submitted the divorce filing Thursday, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split, according to documents obtained by TMZ. She listed Sept. 11, 2024, as their separation date.

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The couple married Aug. 26, 2017, meaning they had been married for about seven years when they separated.

McGuinness’ filing also addresses arrangements for their three children, all of whom are minors. She is seeking joint legal and physical custody, along with spousal support. She has also asked that the court prevent Berris from receiving spousal support from her.

Berris is best known to soap opera audiences for his work on Days of Our Lives. He played Nick Fallon on the long-running NBC drama before returning to the series as Everett Lynch. His performances also earned him recognition from the Daytime Emmy Awards.

His relationship with McGuinness extended into their professional lives. The filmmaker directed Berris in the feature film Highway, bringing the couple together on a creative project as well as in their personal lives.

The pair welcomed their first child, a son named Lir, in 2019. Their family later expanded with the arrival of twin boys in 2021.

They married in Ireland in August 2017. McGuinness is the daughter of Paul McGuinness, the former manager of Irish rock band U2. Bono attended the couple’s wedding, according to the Irish Independent.

Following their reported separation, Berris was romantically linked to actress Busy Philipps. The pair made their public debut as a couple at the 2025 Daytime Emmy Awards, where Berris was nominated for his work on Days of Our Lives.

Philipps and Berris were also spotted at the season 2 premiere of Netflix’s Nobody Wants This. They looked happy as they posed at the event, according to PEOPLE.

The two are no longer together as Phillips was spotted with comedian Jason Selvig a couple of months ago, per Page Six.