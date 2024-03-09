Adult Film Star Sophia Leone Dead at 26

The adult favorite's death is the latest in a string of tragic losses in the controversial industry.

Adult film star Sophia Leone is dead. The adult performer was found unresponsive at her apartment earlier in March, with her death confirmed by her family.

According to The Daily Mail, the 26-year-old adult film star was reportedly discovered unresponsive on March 1. Her stepfather, Mike Romero, shared details about her passing on a GoFundMe raising funds for a memorial.

"On behalf of her Mother & Family, It is with a heavy heart that I have to Share the news of our beloved Sophia's Passing," the GoFundMe description begins. "Sophia was found unresponsive in her apartment home on March 1st, 2024 by her family. An investigation by local Police into the cause of death is still currently [ongoing]."

"Sophia was a beloved Daughter, Sister, Grand Daughter, Niece and Friend. She had a deep love for all animals, specifically her 3 pets. She enjoyed traveling and always found ways to make everyone around her smile," the statement continues. "Sophia will be deeply missed but her memory will live on in the hearts of all who loved her. May she rest in eternal peace."

The GoFundMe had reached $5,725 of its $12,000 goal after only 49 donations. The terrible news follows the hospitalization of adult film alum Emily Willis after suffering a heart attack and the suicide of Kagney Linn Carter.