Friend on Final Days of Adult Actress August Ames: ‘Didn’t Know It Was This Bad’

Adult film star August Ames was found dead on Tuesday and now those close to her believe that she may have taken her own life after saying they “didn’t know it was this bad,” referring to her battle with depression.

Ames’ close friend Holly Randall recently tweeted out, “I f—ing loved this girl so much… I am so sorry that I didn’t know it was this bad … we are all so broken hearted, you were truly loved by so many.”

“I’m not mad, not going jump on the blame train, I’m just so incredibly sad. I know everyone is really emotional right now, which just shows how much [August Ames] meant to us all,” Randall added in a later tweet.

Ames’ death has been swirling with controversy, as it occurred only two days after she tweeted out that she had turned down an adult film scene due to her potential co-star having performed in gay adult film scenes in the past and received a significant amount of backlash, according to The Daily Mail.

“Whichever (lady) performer is replacing me tomorrow…you’re shooting with a guy who has shot gay porn, just to let cha know. BS is all I can say[.] Do agents really not care about who they’re representing? I do my homework for my body,” Ames wrote.

While it’s reportedly not uncommon for female adult film stars to choose not to work with male stars who shoot both gay and straight adult films, many took issue with her particular stance.

One of the first to comment was fellow adult star Alexis Monroe, who said, “I think it’s hilarious that your discriminating against a man who does/did gay porn when half of this industry has performed with such performers. ALLLLLLL performers must subject to the SAME testing in order to work.”

Ames is originally from Antigonish, Nova Scotia in Canada. As the daughter in a military family she moved around quite a bit growing up. Before starting a career in the adult entertainment industry, Ames worked in a tanning salon, as a bartender, and spent a few years working on a horse ranch in Colorado Springs.

Following news of her death, her husband, adult director Kevin Moore, called Ames “the kindest person I ever knew,” and added, “Please leave this as a private family matter in this difficult time.”