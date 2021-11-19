Adele Admits She Went to ‘Hell and Back’ While Powering Through Her Divorce From Simon Konecki

As Adele prepares to release her upcoming album 30, the singer is opening up about some of the inspiration behind her tear-inducing tracks. In her latest interview, Adele sits down with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, sharing that she started this album to help her deal with her troublesome divorce from her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

“It was like it really helped me, this album,” Adele said. “It really, really did. And I truly do believe, like when we started the interview where I was like, ‘There’s not an occasion or a scenario or a feeling where there is not the perfect song for it somewhere.’ I really do believe, and I’m not being arrogant or anything like that here, it’s just like, it was my hell. But I really went to hell and back.”

She continued, adding that she was left to make a very hard decision in order to do what was best for their shared son Angelo, 9. “I realized, I actually didn’t like who I was,” she explained. “And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like, I’ve got to get over there and wasn’t opening my eyes and seeing what was actually happening at the time and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that.”

With her latest project, she says she believes the project could help others –– even saving a few lives. “I really think that some of the songs on this album could really help people,” Adele said. “Really change people’s lives. And I think a song like ‘Hold On’ could actually save a few lives. I really, really do.”

“There were moments, when I was writing these songs, and even when I was mixing them and stuff like that, where I was like, ‘Maybe I don’t need to put this album out.’ Like, maybe I should write another. Just because music is my therapy,” she shared.

Now that she’s back to focusing on her career, she says she’s not worried about trying to keep up with the viral trends on TikTok. I”If everyone’s making music for the TikTok, who’s making music for my generation?” she asked. “Who’s making the music for my peers? I will do that job, gladly. I’d rather cater to people that are on my level in terms of the amount of time we’ve spent on earth and all the things we’ve been through. I don’t want 12-year-olds listening to this record, it’s a bit too deep. But the 30 and 40-year-olds who are all committing to themselves and doing therapy, that’s my vibe. So I’m more concerned with how this record can help them.”